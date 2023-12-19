Top 10 Cybersecurity Stories of 2023

With the continued rise of cyberattacks in 2023, cybersecurity remains a priority for businesses and users.

This year, the cybersecurity industry has seen multiple developments, including increased government scrutiny and record growth.

Here’s a roundup of ITPro Today’s most-read articles about cybersecurity in 2023.

1. ITPro Today’s 2023 Cybersecurity Survey Report

IT leaders and practitioners must determine how best to respond to continually evolving cyber risks. Read the results of ITPro Today’s 2023 Cybersecurity Survey Report, based on the input of nearly 150 executives and practitioners, to find out about the greatest security concerns and investments.

2. Network Security Engineer: Job Description, Requirements, and Training

Learn the skills, certifications, and experience you’ll need to become a Network Security Engineer with ITPro Today’s comprehensive guide.

3. Microsoft’s Role in Email Breach to Be Part of Cyber Inquiry

The U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board, created by the Biden administration, announced it would be investigating Microsoft's role in a recent breach of government officials' email accounts by suspected Chinese hackers.

4. U.S. Blacklists Spyware Companies, Citing Security Threats

To address the proliferation and misuse of commercial spyware, the Biden administration added the foreign commercial spyware companies Intellexa and Cytrox to a federal "entity list.”

5. Canalys: Global Cybersecurity Market Set to Exceed $7.8 Billion in 2023

The global cybersecurity market is set to exceed $7.8 billion in 2023, its most successful year on record, according to a report from Canalys. Edward Gately explores the findings from the report.

6. White House Cyber Workforce Strategy: No Quick Fix for Skills Shortage

Dark Reading contributor Jai Vijayan explores the Biden administration’s cyber workforce and education strategy, which proposes ways to foster basic digital literacy and foundational cyber skills.

7. Cloud Vendors' Security Guidelines: Worth Your Time?

Cloud vendors offer numerous articles and tutorials covering cloud security, but their methodology must be fit for both seasoned and inexperienced architects. Contributor Klaus Haller examines the cloud security guidelines offered by AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in detail.

8. Do You Have What It Takes to Be a CISO? Take the Personality Quiz

CISOs need technical expertise and a proactive approach to continually evolve an organization’s security strategy. Find out if you have what it takes to succeed in CISO roles with this personality quiz.

9. How To Reassure the C-Suite During a Cybersecurity Crisis

It’s important to plan for the aftermath of a cyberattack. Contributor Karen D. Schwartz shares key skills in crisis management.

10. Is It Time to Ditch the VPN for ZTNA?

Despite being the network security standard for the past three decades, VPNs may be going the way of the dinosaurs. Find out about how VPNs could be phased out by ZTNA.

What is your top 2024 prediction about cybersecurity? Let us know in the comments!