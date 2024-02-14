Cybersecurity Quiz 2024: Test Your IT Security Knowledge

How well do you know the critical concepts and principles of cybersecurity?

Inside this cybersecurity quiz, you’ll find 20 multiple-choice questions designed to assess your knowledge of key terminology and best practices. Carefully read each question and choose the option you believe is the correct answer. Once you’ve answered all the questions, click the "Submit" button.

After submitting your responses, you’ll receive feedback on each question along with an overall score. Compare your score with the six tiers listed below to determine your knowledge rank:

0 Correct: Phishing Bait

1-5 Correct: Security Squire

5-10 Correct: Firewall Falconer

10-15 Correct: Password Paladin

15-20 Correct: Encryption Hero

All 20 Questions Correct: Cyber Sovereign

If you’re new to the field of security, we suggest checking out our Quick Reference Guide for Cybersecurity. This guide is designed to help beginners learn fundamental security concepts.

Ready to begin?

The cybersecurity quiz typically takes about 15 minutes to complete. Your quiz responses are confidential, and we do not share individual results.

Should you miss any questions, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with correct answers and recommended learning resources. Come back after studying to improve your score.