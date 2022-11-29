Java, Python Lead Demand for Programming Languages

The demand for skilled tech talent keeps rising, with the need for expert coders no exception, and software developers skilled in Java, Python, SQL, C++, and JavaScript are finding themselves in a prime position to score gainful employment.

This was the indication of the HackerRank developer skills report, which found that Java, Python, SQL, C++, and JavaScript programming skills are most in demand in the workplace.

The top three languages — Java, Python, and SQL — are also expected to extend their lead in 2023 through a combination of higher growth and higher volume, the report noted.

However, top-ranked Java is growing slightly less quickly than demand for other programming languages, the study found, with C++ and JavaScript also showing signs of a slowdown, while demand for Python and SQL grew.

"Java shines because of its ecosystem. No matter what application you're building, there are powerful frameworks and world-class tools to help you do it." — Jeremy Morgan, senior developer advocate, Pluralsight

Most impressive was the growth in demand for the Go and TypeScript programming languages, which the report noted is now translating into increased job opportunities for coders versed in those two.

"Java has always been strong, even if it's not in the spotlight. It can run on anything from enormous data center machines to smartwatches," explained Jeremy Morgan, senior developer advocate at Pluralsight. "Java shines because of its ecosystem. No matter what application you're building, there are powerful frameworks and world-class tools to help you do it."

Python is in high demand because it's a "glue" language, he added.

"In many cases, it's the fastest and most efficient way to tie several technologies or tools together, and it's simple and easy to learn," Morgan said. "Even people who don't consider themselves programmers can learn Python and become productive quickly, and that's always enticing in today's fast-paced development environment."

Go, TypeScript Offer Middle Ground

Explaining the fast rise in popularity for Go and TypeScript, Morgan said Go has provided a great middle ground for server software.

"Before Go, if you wrote high-performing concurrent software, you would use something like C or C++," he said.

These programming languages have a high learning curve, and the amount of code written is substantially more than high-level languages.

"With Go, you get the best of both worlds. It's like a high-level language in that it's simple and small," Morgan said. "You only write a little code to get things done. Yet the resulting program is high-speed, concurrent, and scales well as your application grows."

Morgan said he was surprised that SQL is still growing, considering the amount of NoSQL databases on the rise.

"I'm also surprised to see Swift falling, as that is an excellent language for building iOS apps quickly and efficiently," he said.

Software Dev Opportunities Going Strong

Overall, the market for software developers "looks great" going into 2023, Morgan said.

"With our society going more and more toward digital lifestyles, there are far more opportunities for the people who build applications for the cloud and mobile," he said.

The growing number of organizations collecting and analyzing data at an increasing rate means those who can build tools to collect and process data will be in high demand, he added.

"The rise in machine learning continues to skyrocket, creating more demand for developers," Morgan noted. "I see no less demand for developers in 2023."

The HackerRank report also looked at the core skills developers are looking to acquire, with problem solving and data-science-related skills high on the list for coders and employers.

Interest in machine learning skills and data wrangling — the process of transforming and mapping data from one data form into another — is also growing, as is interest in Kubernetes and Docker.

IT Job Market Remains Robust Headed into 2023

The HackerRank index is the latest in a series of recent surveys and reports suggesting that despite some high-profile headcount reductions at major tech firms, job opportunities for those in IT continue to be robust.

A recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows tech industry employment now stands at 23 consecutive months of positive gains through October.

While hiring was concentrated in major metro markets such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, tech hiring was widespread in cities across the country.

In fact, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation, which resulted in a large segment of the workforce population leaving their jobs, has left IT professionals feeling their organizations are not adequately staffed, according to a September SolarWinds survey of IT pros.

With nearly half of IT leaders saying their organization is cutting their 2023 budget, there is a fear that their staffs will be overworked and become burned out, a recent JetRockets survey indicated.

About the author

Nathan Eddy is a freelance writer for ITPro Today. He has written for Popular Mechanics, Sales & Marketing Management Magazine, FierceMarkets, and CRN, among others. In 2012 he made his first documentary film, The Absent Column. He currently lives in Berlin.