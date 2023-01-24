Microsoft 365 PowerApps for Enterprise: Overview and Benefits

Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is a collection of apps and services that are designed for enterprise collaboration. Additionally, the subscription-based offering includes security and compliance features to meet enterprise requirements.

An Overview of Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise

Although Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is built specifically for the needs of enterprise users, it is available to businesses of any size through an add-on subscription. The add-on subscription links Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise to an organization’s existing Microsoft 365 plan.

The Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise subscription includes the premium Office apps, such as Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams. It also includes access to Office on the web. In addition to what’s available in standalone versions of Office, Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise contains exclusive features. For example, licensed users can work from anywhere using up to five different devices and receive 1 TB of cloud storage. There are also additional data types available in Excel and extra design templates built into Excel and PowerPoint. Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise supports real-time co-authoring across all Office apps.

Like other Microsoft 365 subscriptions, Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise includes Azure Active Directory. While the Azure Active Directory environment is sufficient for using Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise features, many organizations opt to enhance their Azure Active Directory environment with a Premium P1 or P2 subscription.

What Are the Benefits of Using Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise?

The primary benefits to using Microsoft 365 apps for enterprise include the following:

Office apps are always kept up to date with the latest features.

Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise provides support for data security.

Microsoft helps organizations detect internal and external threats to their data.

The Office apps use AI to make users more productive. Word, for example, uses AI to improve users’ writing, while Excel uses AI to uncover insights.

Users can work from anywhere and easily collaborate.

How Can You Get Started With Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise?

Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is a subscription-based offering. It is available as a Microsoft 365 add-on for $12 per user, per month (based on an annual subscription). Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is also bundled with Microsoft’s Office 365 E3 and E5 subscriptions.

The details as to what is included in these subscription plans is available on the Microsoft website.

What Are the Advanced Security Features in Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise?

Although Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is designed primarily to act as a collaborative platform, it also provides advanced security capabilities.

One such feature is information rights management (IRM). IRM works similarly to digital rights management (DRM). Whereas DRM is designed to protect movies, music, and other media files, IRM is designed to protect documents. Using IRM, organizations can protect Microsoft 365 documents from unauthorized viewing, printing, copying, editing, forwarding, or deleting.

Multifactor authentication (MFA) is another key security feature. In Microsoft 365, MFA serves as an additional authentication mechanism. For example, when a user logs on, they may be prompted to enter a numerical code sent to their smartphone in an SMS text massage. This code serves as an additional layer of authentication, thereby preventing an unauthorized user from gaining access to your Microsoft 365 resources via a stollen password.

Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise also includes data loss prevention (DLP) support. DLP is meant to prevent sensitive data from leaking outside of the organization. Sensitive documents can be classified based on their content. Policy tips can warn users before they share sensitive information.

Conclusion

Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is the best option for using Microsoft 365 apps in an enterprise environment. Even so, Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise is natively included with the Microsoft 365 Enterprise E3 and E5 subscriptions, so any organization with one of these plans will not need to subscribe to Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise.