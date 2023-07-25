How IT Can Harness the Power of AI and GPT

IT leaders today cannot open a web browser without seeing myriad stories about how artificial intelligence and generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) technologies saved businesses time, resources, and money. Unfortunately, they might also happen upon a story or two about how companies endured a disaster thanks to AI and GPT being applied in the wrong use case and with bad data.

Industry watchers debate the usefulness of these technologies while also detailing the inherent risks of blindly trusting technology with sensitive data. But the potential reward could be worth taking a risk, according to recent polls. For instance, “in a recent Gartner webinar poll of more than 2,500 executives, 38% indicated that customer experience and retention is the primary purpose of their generative AI investments. This was followed by revenue growth (26%), cost optimization (17%), and business continuity (7%),” according to Gartner.

And Forrester Research analysts in a blog warned: “It’s important to remember that if generative AI makes things easier, it also makes doing bad things easier.”

So, what should enterprise IT teams believe about trendy technologies? And how can IT take advantage of these technologies' benefits without risk? To start, these technologies promise to automate processes that reduce the work of gathering and correlating data across industries. For instance, AI and GPT could lessen the time it takes IT to find and solve problems and communicate results in an undeniably human, conversational manner that will resonate with end users and customers.

Here are a few of the best IT use cases for GPT in today’s sophisticated environments.

Automated expert recommendations

AI and GPT rely on their consumption of volumes of data in an environment and the ability to quickly correlate real-time events and alerts with known incidents and their respective fixes. These technologies can be best used as embedded capabilities in experience and service monitoring tools, enabling IT to speed problem identification and resolution. For instance, GPT can collect insights from Jira systems on how the identified problem had been resolved in the past, speeding up time to create a resolution for the business.

AI and GPT technologies can quiet the noise of multiple events and alerts—and provide valuable insights to IT teams faster than humanly possible. The number of alerts generated from numerous monitoring tools has long been an issue when managing sophisticated IT environments. Now with GPT, IT workers have the tools to tell them which alerts represent a critical incident and which events can truly be disregarded as noise.

Problem identification and resolution intelligence

Most IT environments have multiple monitoring tools generating alerts when an incident occurs. Add to that service tickets generated from end users, and the task of relating the events to the service request can quickly become overwhelming. IT operators attempting to understand how to resolve the problem and close the service ticket will benefit significantly from how GPT technologies can generate problem resolution. AI and GPT can provide considered, plain-language summaries of how issues had been resolved in the past and how that knowledge can be applied in the current situation. GPT can generate automation root-cause reports by deciphering a cluster of related tickets and distilling key resolutions from this cluster, eliminating wasted time for IT and speeding service availability for end users and customers.

Seamless search results

Search is a useful tool—when it delivers answers directly related to the search query. With AI and GPT embedded in search technologies, service managers and IT operators can more easily trust the search results will apply to the issue at hand. GPT can power service desk agents and end users in their quest for adequate, applicable answers with their company’s digital workplace. AI and GPT tools will deliver the best and most likely answer quickly—speeding time to resolution for IT and employees alike.

Smarter virtual agents

This is where today’s GPT really shines. Because of its natural language processing, GPT can enable virtual chat agents to communicate more humanly than ever before. Using its access to volumes of enterprise data, GPT can search and find the quickest, best response for any query—and relay the information in plain language that is easy to understand and implement. Again, the power to speed issue resolution will provide infinite benefits to an enterprise company by easing the load on IT teams, enabling end users to help themselves, and giving customers access to the best information and smartest tools to answer their questions.

DevOps change risk prevention

Organizations embracing DevOps likely also live by the “fail fast, fail often, recovery quickly” mantra when implementing changes. With GPT, not failing is an option because the technology will tell you what could and is likely to happen when you deploy specific changes. Generative AI-driven technologies can be integrated into the DevOps toolchain, enabling developers to see the potential impact of a change prior to releasing it. Drawing from the lessons of past failures, AI and GPT can anticipate the impact of a change or release to a business service, and even before implementation, it identifies the change risk level.

AI and GPT will continue to intrigue IT leaders as it evolves in readily available apps and within enterprise environments. Savvy technology managers will learn how to apply the technologies in their companies to relieve human staff of tedious data collection and correlation, speeding up time to resolution and repair. End users and customers can also enjoy the benefits of AI and GPT when it empowers them with the knowledge to help themselves. The technology will enable enterprise IT departments to streamline problem identification and resolution processes—and potentially much more. To gain these and other benefits, IT leaders must devise intelligent strategies to embed the technology within their organizations and harness its power to drive an autonomous digital enterprise.

About the Author

With over 20 years of experience, Ajoy Kumar specializes in enterprise software, IT management, cloud architecture, SaaS, and ITSM. He currently serves as a cloud architect at BMC, focused on understanding the needs of markets, customers, and technology disruptions, and driving innovation.