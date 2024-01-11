Skip navigation
Security>Compliance and Risk Management

Understanding Today’s IT Security Practices (Infographic)

This infographic offers a panoramic view of how organizations approach cybersecurity. Dive in and discover how your organization measures up.

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, protecting assets from cyber threats remains a critical and ongoing challenge for companies. This infographic presents insights gathered from a comprehensive survey of IT professional, shedding light on their organizations’ security approaches. From tools and strategies to obstacles and strengths, we offer a detailed snapshot of the current state of cybersecurity.

Explore further insights on cybersecurity strategies and investments in our 2023 Cybersecurity Survey Report.

Infographic displays data about cybersecurity from a survey of IT professionals

Learn more about cybersecurity strategy:

