Understanding Today’s IT Security Practices (Infographic)

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, protecting assets from cyber threats remains a critical and ongoing challenge for companies. This infographic presents insights gathered from a comprehensive survey of IT professional, shedding light on their organizations’ security approaches. From tools and strategies to obstacles and strengths, we offer a detailed snapshot of the current state of cybersecurity.

Explore further insights on cybersecurity strategies and investments in our 2023 Cybersecurity Survey Report.

Learn more about cybersecurity strategy: