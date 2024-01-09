What the AI Adoption Surge Means for IT Skill Development

As AI becomes increasingly vital in business operations, IT professionals should focus on developing the necessary skills to tackle the demands and challenges.

The recently released “IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2023” sheds light on the significant traction AI technologies have gained in the corporate world. The research, which polled more than 8,500 IT professionals globally, found that 44% of large organizations currently use AI in their operations and a further 40% are exploring AI adoption.

The research also revealed that 59% of enterprises that already use AI have plans to ramp up their investments, suggesting a growing commitment to and confidence in the technology.

For IT professionals, this translates into a rising demand for skills and expertise in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, data science, and AI strategy. According to the IBM report, one-third of respondents (33%) identified a shortage of AI proficiency as a top barrier to broader adoption, signaling an opportunity for those who acquire and improve their capabilities in developing, implementing, and maintaining AI tools. Additionally, new AI-related roles, such as AI project managers, have begun to emerge, reflecting organizations’ efforts to maximize the business value of their AI investments.

The increasing prevalence of AI technologies also brings potential interoperability challenges, particularly in the integration of AI with existing systems and workflows. In anticipation of this, some IT pros may want to prepare for opportunities to bridge the gap between AI technologies and their organization’s existing IT infrastructure.

Based on IBM’s findings, IT professionals may also benefit from shoring up their expertise in these specific areas: