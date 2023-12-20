Microsoft’s 2023 has been as action-packed as any, with developments in AI, tools for enterprises, and cloud capabilities.

But it wasn’t all good news for Microsoft. The Redmond, Wash., company also faced the beginning of an antitrust investigation into its Office and Teams tools, as well as an investigation from the U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board into a security breach led by suspected Chinese hackers.

Here are the top 10 stories about Microsoft in 2023.

1. E.U. Investigates Microsoft on Relationship of Office and Teams Tools

In July, the E.U. opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft to determine whether bundling its Office and Teams tools was a concern. Learn more about the possible violations of the bloc's competition rules.

2. Microsoft 365 PowerApps for Enterprise: Overview and Benefits

Microsoft 365 PowerApps for Enterprise is built specifically for the needs of enterprise users, providing access to the premium Office apps, as well as real-time co-authoring and 1TB of storage. Here’s an overview of this subscription-based offering.

3. Microsoft’s Role in Email Breach to Be Part of Cyber Inquiry

The U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board, established by the Biden administration, announced it would be investigating Microsoft's role in a recent breach of government officials' email accounts by suspected Chinese hackers, as part of its investigation into major cybersecurity events.

4. Azure Active Directory: The Center of Your Microsoft Azure Identity

Contributor Brien Posey talks through Azure Active Directory, Microsoft’s directory service for identity management, authentication, and access control. Learn more about Azure AD, its benefits, and how to get started.

5. Why Microsoft Copilot Technology Will Change How We Work

Microsoft’s Copilot technology has the potential to change how software is used and increase productivity. Find out how Copilot will bring ChatGPT-like functionality to popular applications and help users digest information in real-time.

6. Microsoft CTO Details Azure Cloud Innovation and Future at Build 2023

During a keynote session at the Microsoft Build 2023 conference, Azure CTO Mark Russinovich toured Azure’s new cloud capabilities and offered up a look at the future.

7. Microsoft Is Offering to Help U.S. Politicians Crack Down on Deepfakes

In November, Microsoft offered up a new tool aimed at helping fight the rise of deepfakes ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Find out more about the tool, which will allow parties to authenticate their videos and photos with so-called watermark credentials.

8. Microsoft Ignite 2023 Envisions AI as an Everyday Reality

During his Microsoft Ignite 2023 keynote speech, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted Microsoft’s new era of AI.

Microsoft Ignite 2023 Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shows the Azure Maia 100 chip at the Ignite 2023 event

9. Microsoft Azure Data Leak Exposes Dangers of File-Sharing Links

In September, Microsoft faced a serious data leak due to an overly permissive Shared Access Signature, which left a variety of development secrets accessible to attackers. The 38TB data leak included passwords, Teams messages, and files from two employees' workstations.

10. Breach of Microsoft Engineer’s Account Likely Led to Hack of US Officials

According to Microsoft, a China-linked breach of the corporate account of a Microsoft engineer potentially enabled access to a valuable key that enabled the hack of senior US officials’ email accounts.

What 2023 Microsoft developments surprised you? Let us know in the comments!