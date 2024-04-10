Google Unveils New AI Innovations in Workspace at Cloud Next 2024

This article originally appeared on AI Business.

Google has revealed a range of new AI-powered tools for Google Workspace, designed to enhance workplace productivity at Google Cloud Next 2024 in Las Vegas.

The introduction of Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation app designed for work environments was among the updates.

Vids can generate video content using natural language. Users can type a prompt like, “Generate a sales training video” and the AI tool crafts a storyboard outline for a video.

With Vids, users can edit a video’s style and control what stock media is used including images and background music.

Additionally, Vids offers users the ability to include voice-overs in their videos with the option to choose from preset voices or create their own using the Recording Studio feature.

Once the storyboard is set, Vids generates the relevant video, all in the browser.

“As a storytelling medium, video has become ubiquitous for its immediacy and ability to ‘cut through the noise,’ but it can be daunting to know where to start,” said Aparna Pappu, Google’s general manager and vice president for Workspace.

“Like [Docs, Sheets and Slides], Vids includes a simple, easy-to-use interface and the ability to collaborate and share projects securely from your browser,” Pappu said. “It's an entirely new app that can help anyone become a great storyteller at work.”

The browser-based application will launch Workspace Labs, Google’s testbed for new productivity tools in June. Access to content in Workspace Labs is limited to select users before wider rollouts.

Additionally, two new commercial offerings were unveiled, granting access to AI-powered meeting and security features.

Priced at $10 per user, per month, features like Take Notes for Me allow Workspace users to automatically translate conversations from meetings.

Take Notes for Me, launched in June, supports 68 languages and generates conversation summaries. Enterprise customers can translate conversations with colleagues in Google Meets. Google plans to use it to automatically translate messages and conversation summaries in Google Chat later this year.

The new security-focused AI feature is also priced at $10 per user, per month.

It automatically classifies and guards sensitive files company-wide in Google Drive.

Leveraging privacy-preserving AI models, Google Workspace’s new security tool can be used by IT teams to mark files for protection.

Google also announced it is adding experimental support to protect sensitive enterprise data against quantum computer attacks.

Leveraging support from partners Thales and Fortanix, Google is using post-quantum cryptography in client-side encryption to prevent quantum-enhanced attacks.

Google also announced that users can integrate custom AI models with Workspace through its Vertex AI platform.

Workspace users can deploy custom models and agent-based systems into Workspace apps like Docs and Gmail to improve workflows.

Users can choose from more than 130 options in Vertex’s Model Garden to bring custom models to Workspace applications.

Workspace has several AI integrations already, including Gemini for Workspace (formerly Duet AI), an assistant tool that can draft emails or add images to invitations, powered by Gemini, Google’s flagship AI model.