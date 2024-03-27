Skip navigation
Menu
A digital human brain and an AI chip between which rays of information and binary code numbers move on a black background Alamy
Data Analytics and Data Management>Artificial Intelligence

AI Quiz 2024: Test Your AI Knowledge

This quiz explores important AI concepts and terminology that every IT professional should know.

How well do you know the critical concepts and terminology of artificial intelligence? 

Inside this AI quiz, you’ll find 20 multiple-choice questions designed to assess your knowledge. Carefully read each question and choose the option you believe is the correct answer. Once you’ve answered all the questions, click the "Submit" button.

After submitting your responses, you’ll receive feedback on each question along with an overall score. Compare your score with the six tiers listed below to determine your knowledge rank:

  • 0 Correct: 8-Bit Apprentice
  • 1-5 Correct: Chatbot Conjurer 
  • 6-10 Correct: Algorithmic Alchemist
  • 11-15 Correct: Deep Learning Dynamo
  • 16-19 Correct: Neural Network Navigator
  • All 20 Questions Correct: AI Arch Mage

chart shows the six AI quiz score rankings

The six score tiers correspond to your quiz performance

Quiz participants ranked within the top three tiers are eligible to download a quiz badge below (please adhere to the honor system).

If you’re new to the field of AI, we suggest checking out our Quick Reference Guide for Understanding AI.

Ready to begin?

The AI quiz typically takes about 15 minutes to complete. Your quiz responses are confidential, and we do not share individual results.

Should you miss any questions, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with correct answers and recommended learning resources. Come back after studying to improve your score. 

Take the quiz button

 

Digital Quiz Badges

#3. Deep Learning Dynamo (11-15 Correct Answers)

Certified Deep Learning Dynamo badge

#2. Neural Network Navigator (16-19 Correct Answers)

Certified Neural Network Navigator badge

#1. AI Arch Mage (20 Correct Answers)

Certified AI Arch Mage badge

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
AI written in front of code
Microsoft Eyes a Future Where AI Dominates the Workplace
Mar 28, 2024
Hand working at laptop computer
AI Is Making Financial Fraud Easier and More Sophisticated, U.S. Treasury Warns
Mar 27, 2024
zoom logo
Zoom Releases New AI-Powered Collaboration Platform—Zoom Workspace—Plus Other Updates and Enhancements
Mar 26, 2024
flags of Department of Homeland Security and USA painted on cracked wall
Homeland Security Unveils AI Road Map, Pilot Programs
Mar 26, 2024