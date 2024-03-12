AI Basics: A Quick Reference Guide for IT Professionals

Get the Quick Reference Guide

Since ChatGPT burst into the mainstream, artificial intelligence has captivated diverse industries due to its transformative potential. Today, nearly every sector is exploring how AI could improve offerings and streamline operations. Amidst the fervor, ethical considerations loom large, sparking critical conversation about AI’s societal impact.

Every IT professional can benefit from knowing the ABCs of AI. There’s a good chance you will be involved in discussions and projects related to AI, if you haven’t been already. Learning the key AI terms and concepts should be on your to-do list.

This Quick Reference Guide for Understanding AI is intended to help IT professionals grasp the core ideas. It also aims to be useful for those with existing AI knowledge who struggle to explain concepts and technologies to non-technical people.

What’s inside the guide:

The Different Kinds of AI: Learn about the various subfields and specialized applications, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and large language models.

Learn about the various subfields and specialized applications, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and large language models. Real-World Applications: Explore how different industries are implementing AI technologies.

Explore how different industries are implementing AI technologies. Ethical Dimensions: Understand the ethical concerns surrounding AI, including fairness, bias, transparency, and privacy.

Understand the ethical concerns surrounding AI, including fairness, bias, transparency, and privacy. AI Frameworks: Find out about the underlying architecture of AI models

Find out about the underlying architecture of AI models Regulations and Compliance: Gain insight into how regulations are shaping the development and deployment of AI.

While mastery of AI takes time, this guide has everything you need to keep up with this burgeoning field. By having a solid grasp of AI basics, IT professionals can confidently participate in discussions on AI’s business implications and impact on the way we work.

Click below to download the Quick Reference Guide for Understanding AI