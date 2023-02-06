How DataDock Built a Financial Data Intelligence Platform

The average workday for hedge fund managers, traders, brokers, and other financial movers and shakers is long and stressful, with plenty of nail-biting trades, each requiring full analysis. The consequences of making the wrong decision – or having the wrong timing – can be huge. The pressure extends from the moment markets open to the closing bell.

With backgrounds in trading, Kumaran Vijayakumar and Thomas Wadsworth knew the pressures well. They also knew those pressures could be reduced with the right data analytics software for making data-driven decisions. So about five years ago, Vijayakumar and Wadsworth founded DataDock Solutions, a provider of subscription-based analytics, reporting, and intelligence software to the financial services industry.

“Decision points are made at the time of trade, but traders often don’t have the data they need,” Vijayakumar said. “We wanted to give relevant current data and analytics to make the right decision at the right time. The decision you make at [a certain moment] is not the decision you would make 10 seconds later, not to mention 10 minutes later.”

Selecting Databases

The first financial data intelligence product the company tackled was a platform that would analyze previous transactions, with the goal of providing additional insight into how results would have changed with different parameters. The idea was to ingest the previous trading’s day trading data for a given client in a batch file and run a series of what-if scenarios on that data.

The team would develop its own code and run its infrastructure on AWS. The most critical choice the team had to make was which databases to rely on.

The database engine needed to support columnstore data, noted DataDock CTO Martin Adamec. A columnstore index stores, retrieves, and manages data using a columnar data format instead of a rowstore format. In general, rowstores are considered better at random reads and writes, while columnstores excel at sequential reads and writes. Adamec strongly believed that a database engine supporting columnstore would work better for the huge chunks of data and tables with billions of records that DataDock would deal with.

Because Adamec and Vijayakumar were already familiar with MariaDB and knew that it supported columnstore data, they decided to start with it. The team paired MariaDB with MongoDB, which it used to capture metadata and loosely structured data. The team also liked that MongoDB supported JSON (JavaScript Object Notation), a format for storing and transporting data.

Bigger and Better

It soon became obvious that despite MariaDB’s positive reputation, its columnstore function wasn’t stable enough to handle DataDock’s database needs. The team had to make a quick pivot. They settled on SingleStore, a relational database that supports columnstore. SingleStore, which previously was called MemSQL, proved to be a good choice.

The new database platform allowed the system to perform as envisioned, handling many calculations on each transaction through a series of lenses and scenarios. “You might start off with 100,000 transactions, but when you do 100 different behavioral patterns with 100 different days, it becomes millions and millions of rows,” Vijayakumar explained. “Here’s an example: If you do X on Trade Day 1, then might have done Y or Z on Trade Day 2, and if you did Y on Trade Day 2, you might have done A or B on Trade Day 3.”

Once DataDock’s main analytics platform was running smoothly, the team moved to its next project, a trading platform that aims to replace spreadsheets, chatrooms, and manual processes and uses real-time data and services. The goal was to enable users within a trading or banking environment to share information about trades in real time.

“Our clients were using things like chatrooms to communicate trades, spreadsheets for how they processed and priced those trades, and other spreadsheets for handling the operations of those trades, and they didn’t have any analytics to overlay on top,” Vijayakumar said. “We wanted to replace all of this with a more structured way of processing things, replace calculations that used to be done in spreadsheets, and overlay the data analytics that is our core bread and butter on top so they would know a lot more about their trades as they happened.”

To achieve this goal, Adamec used SingleStore pipelines for batch loading of data from AWS S3 buckets. Pipelines enable developers to create streaming ingest feeds from various sources, including Apache Kafka and Amazon S3. DataDock uses Apache Kafka like a streaming platform for ingesting data throughout the market day.

DataDock Solutions DataDock's Unity software

Another piece of the puzzle is DataDock’s own change data capture approach, a software process that ensures that users see any changes made by other users in real time. This way, Adamec explained, all users see the same market- and order-related data simultaneously.

To ensure that chats ran smoothly, the team implemented the open source RabbitMQ message broker, along with Tornado, a Python-based web framework and asynchronous networking library, and Tornado’s WebSocket technology. The system also includes a heavy JavaScript layer on top of the browser.

Next Steps for the Financial Data Intelligence Platform

Now that DataDock has launched the product, called Unity, the company aims to refine it and launch new products. Since SingleStore supports JSON, the team plans to move away from MongoDB. “We can use those fields in SingleStore tables to store the loosely structured pieces we need,” Adamec said.

The team is also exploring SingleStore’s Bottomless technology, which essentially separates storage and compute, enabling organizations to use object-based storage like S3 buckets for database data. Although the Bottomless storage seems promising, Adamec wants to test it out first. If it works well, he said he would consider using it to create a more seamless way to replicate data for disaster recovery purposes.

In terms of a next project, Vijayakumar is working to find a way to extend DataDock’s analytics further. “If our clients can bring their own data into our platform, we could take care of the unification of identifiers so the records match, and then provide that for business analytics like reporting that will work with their CRM and other systems,” he said.

