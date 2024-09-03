Migrating From VMware: Guide to a Successful Transition
No matter your reason for transitioning from VMware, this comprehensive guide details the key migration processes and tools to consider when moving to an alternative platform.
September 3, 2024
If you're a VMware customer, Broadcom's acquisition of the cloud computing and virtualization technology company has likely raised questions about the future of VMware's product offerings, licensing terms, and pricing models. And if you are prospective customer, the same uncertainties may have you looking into alternative solutions for running virtual machines (VMs).
However, concerns about VMware's products aren't the only reasons organizations might consider migrating from VMware. Although VMware has been the leading solution for businesses managing VMs, there are now numerous options available — such as Microsoft's Hyper-V and various open-source solutions — that may offer better performance and scalability for specific workloads, or greater cost efficiency.
No matter your reason for transitioning from VMware, our special report provides a comprehensive guide to successfully migrating to an alternative platform. It outlines the key migration processes and tools to consider when moving away from VMware.
When migrating from VMware, you should consider doing more than a "mere migration." Use this migration as an opportunity to redesign your infrastructure strategy. This special report explores the benefits of an infrastructure redesign and provides guidance on how to implement one.
Finally, if Hyper-V is your new platform of choice, we provide a detailed guide on the steps you'll need to move your VMs from a VMware environment to Hyper-V.
Download your free copy of our Migrating From VMware guide today!
