Top 10 Stories About Compute Engines, Linux of 2024 So Far

Our most-read articles explore virtual machine management, edge computing, Linux security, and more.

ITPro Today Staff

July 17, 2024

During the first half of 2024, ITPro Today readers engaged with a variety of topics, from edge computing to Linux security to VMWare migration. Here’s a midyear rundown of our most popular articles about compute engines and Linux in 2024. 

1. How to Copy a Hyper- V Virtual Machine to a New Location

RAM disks are volatile and best used exclusively for stateless workloads. This step-by-step guide show you how to copy a virtual machine to a RAM disk and run it from there.  

Related: Comparing Windows VM Installation Times: HDD vs. NVMe vs. RAM

2. The Rise of Linux in Edge Computing and IoT

Cybersecurity expert Grant Knoetze discusses how edge computing brings computation and data storage close to data generation. This article explores the benefits, challenges, key use cases, future landscape, and main takeaways of using Linux in edge computing.

Related: How To Implement Zero-Trust Security in Linux Environments

3. Linux Security in the Cloud Era: Best Practices for Protecting Your Cloud Workloads

Grant Knoetze highlights the importance of strict security controls to prevent advanced persistent threat (APT) groups in Linux and cloud-based attacks.

Related: Enhance Linux Security Using Lockdown Mode and Kernel Self-Protection

4. Guide to Migrating From VMware: Why and How to Move to an Alternative Platform

This VMware migration guide answers questions such as how to migrate from VMware and the best ways to move to alternatives like EC2.

Related: Cloud Migration Means Teamwork: Everyone’s Involved

5. How to Leverage Your VMware Migration to Redesign Your Infrastructure Architecture

Technology analyst Christopher Tozzi discusses how to accomplish your long-term goals through infrastructure redesign, leveraging VMware migration.

chart showing 4 steps for redesigning infrastructure during a vmware migration

6. How Harvester Open Source Tool Facilities VM Deployment in Private Clouds

Rancher’s open source Harvester tool enables launching virtual machines on bare metal servers as easily as deploying in the public cloud. Christopher Tozzi explains how this works. 

Related: On-Prem vs. Private Cloud: What’s the Difference?

7. Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing

Linux is pivotal in the development and deployment of quantum computing technologies. This piece examines recent advancements in quantum computing and the role of Linux. 

Related: Linux in the Metaverse: Building Virtual Worlds With Open Source Tools

8. Comparing Container Orchestration Tools: Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, Apache Mesos

Container orchestration tools offer scalability and efficient deployment. This article provides an in-depth discussion of the key features of Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, and Apache Mesos. 

Related: How To Choose Between Serverless, VMs, and Containers

9. Are RAM Disks a Viable Option for Hosting-V Virtual Machines?

This article explores the advantages and disadvantages of hosting a virtual machine on a RAM disk to supercharge performance while using old hardware. 

Related: Executing a Zero-Downtime Storage Hardware Refresh

10. The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems

With the rise of smart home devices comes a demand for secure and robust operating systems tailored for IoT environments. Grant Knoetze explores how Linux-based smart home operating systems enhance the integration and management of IoT devices at home.  

Related: How To Install and Use the Linux Copilot Management Console

