Top 10 Stories About Compute Engines, Linux of 2024 So Far

During the first half of 2024, ITPro Today readers engaged with a variety of topics, from edge computing to Linux security to VMWare migration. Here’s a midyear rundown of our most popular articles about compute engines and Linux in 2024.

RAM disks are volatile and best used exclusively for stateless workloads. This step-by-step guide show you how to copy a virtual machine to a RAM disk and run it from there.

Cybersecurity expert Grant Knoetze discusses how edge computing brings computation and data storage close to data generation. This article explores the benefits, challenges, key use cases, future landscape, and main takeaways of using Linux in edge computing.

Grant Knoetze highlights the importance of strict security controls to prevent advanced persistent threat (APT) groups in Linux and cloud-based attacks.

This VMware migration guide answers questions such as how to migrate from VMware and the best ways to move to alternatives like EC2.

Technology analyst Christopher Tozzi discusses how to accomplish your long-term goals through infrastructure redesign, leveraging VMware migration.

Rancher’s open source Harvester tool enables launching virtual machines on bare metal servers as easily as deploying in the public cloud. Christopher Tozzi explains how this works.

Linux is pivotal in the development and deployment of quantum computing technologies. This piece examines recent advancements in quantum computing and the role of Linux.

Container orchestration tools offer scalability and efficient deployment. This article provides an in-depth discussion of the key features of Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, and Apache Mesos.

This article explores the advantages and disadvantages of hosting a virtual machine on a RAM disk to supercharge performance while using old hardware.

With the rise of smart home devices comes a demand for secure and robust operating systems tailored for IoT environments. Grant Knoetze explores how Linux-based smart home operating systems enhance the integration and management of IoT devices at home.

