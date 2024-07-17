Top 10 Stories About Compute Engines, Linux of 2024 So Far
Our most-read articles explore virtual machine management, edge computing, Linux security, and more.
July 17, 2024
During the first half of 2024, ITPro Today readers engaged with a variety of topics, from edge computing to Linux security to VMWare migration. Here’s a midyear rundown of our most popular articles about compute engines and Linux in 2024.
1. How to Copy a Hyper- V Virtual Machine to a New Location
RAM disks are volatile and best used exclusively for stateless workloads. This step-by-step guide show you how to copy a virtual machine to a RAM disk and run it from there.
2. The Rise of Linux in Edge Computing and IoT
Cybersecurity expert Grant Knoetze discusses how edge computing brings computation and data storage close to data generation. This article explores the benefits, challenges, key use cases, future landscape, and main takeaways of using Linux in edge computing.
3. Linux Security in the Cloud Era: Best Practices for Protecting Your Cloud Workloads
Grant Knoetze highlights the importance of strict security controls to prevent advanced persistent threat (APT) groups in Linux and cloud-based attacks.
4. Guide to Migrating From VMware: Why and How to Move to an Alternative Platform
This VMware migration guide answers questions such as how to migrate from VMware and the best ways to move to alternatives like EC2.
5. How to Leverage Your VMware Migration to Redesign Your Infrastructure Architecture
Technology analyst Christopher Tozzi discusses how to accomplish your long-term goals through infrastructure redesign, leveraging VMware migration.
6. How Harvester Open Source Tool Facilities VM Deployment in Private Clouds
Rancher’s open source Harvester tool enables launching virtual machines on bare metal servers as easily as deploying in the public cloud. Christopher Tozzi explains how this works.
7. Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing
Linux is pivotal in the development and deployment of quantum computing technologies. This piece examines recent advancements in quantum computing and the role of Linux.
8. Comparing Container Orchestration Tools: Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, Apache Mesos
Container orchestration tools offer scalability and efficient deployment. This article provides an in-depth discussion of the key features of Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, and Apache Mesos.
9. Are RAM Disks a Viable Option for Hosting-V Virtual Machines?
This article explores the advantages and disadvantages of hosting a virtual machine on a RAM disk to supercharge performance while using old hardware.
10. The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems
With the rise of smart home devices comes a demand for secure and robust operating systems tailored for IoT environments. Grant Knoetze explores how Linux-based smart home operating systems enhance the integration and management of IoT devices at home.
