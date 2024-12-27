Top 10 Articles About Linux in 2024

As we close out 2024, take a moment to review the ever-evolving world of Linux. In this roundup, we have curated a selection of our most-read articles that explore key trends, best practices, and emerging challenges in the Linux ecosystem.

As edge computing brings data processing closer to its source, Linux stands out as a powerful ally with its flexibility, scalability, and real-time capabilities. Learn how Linux drives edge computing innovation, tackles challenges, and powers transformative use cases across industries like healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities.

Securing Linux workloads in the cloud is more critical than ever as advanced persistent threats and misconfigurations put organizations at risk. Explore emerging threats, best practices, and case studies to protect your infrastructure and stay ahead in an evolving cloud landscape.

Discover how Linux is shaping the future of quantum computing. This article examines Linux’s pivotal role in quantum programming environments, custom distributions, and cutting-edge applications.

Ransomware operators are increasingly targeting Linux systems, threatening the critical infrastructure on which organizations depend. Learn strategies for protecting your Linux environment from this growing menace.

Linux-based OSes are transforming smart home automation. From Home Assistant to OpenHAB, explore the top tools empowering users to create tailored, efficient, and connected living spaces.

As cyber threats evolve, traditional security measures fall short of safeguarding Linux systems in critical infrastructures. Find out how the zero-trust security model—based on "never trust, always verify"—can transform your Linux environment with advanced protections.

The Linux kernel is celebrated for its stability and security, powering critical systems worldwide. However, beneath its robust surface lies a complexity that can expose vulnerabilities.

In this video tutorial, IT expert Grant Knoetze guides you through essential steps for securing SSH access on your Ubuntu server.

Learn why the Linux kernel's Lockdown Mode and Kernel Self-Protection features are game-changers in safeguarding Linux systems.

Simplify Linux firewall management with UFW. This step-by-step video tutorial walks you through enabling, configuring, and customizing rules.