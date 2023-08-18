In our most recent Cybersecurity Decision Maker survey, we asked more than 600 organizations about the security issues that they have faced in the last 12 months. Over two-thirds of survey respondents declared they had experienced issues ranging from numerous ‘limited security issues’ to multiple ‘severe security issues.’ Cybersecurity is not a “one and done”, and over the past decade, digital innovation has moved at lightning speed, so this result comes as no surprise as organizations struggle to deliver continuous security protection.

The most challenging issue facing the security function is the staffing and skills shortage in cybersecurity, identified by 54% of survey respondents as an area of concern.

If organizations do not have sufficient people with the right skills in place, then it is difficult to follow cybersecurity best practices, and challenges will arise that will impact those trying to protect the business from security incidents and breaches. There is an increasing acceptance amongst organizations that they will suffer a security incident, or even a breach, at some point. However, these same organizations also know that they must be better prepared for the inevitable, both in prevention, and in detection and response.

The combination of budget pressures, lack of resources, and mass public attention on cybersecurity all make for an uncomfortable time for many organizations.

With these challenges showing no signs of dissipating, the next vital step is to ensure the entire organization is vigilant about security. Cybersecurity is everyone's responsibility and doesn’t just belong to the security function. Every employee and business function has a role to play in keeping the organization secure.

How can IT decision-makers and business leaders ensure their teams are aware of cybersecurity best practices? Regular training and proper preparation and planning can help minimize the impact of cyberattacks. Expecting that an attack will happen, knowing that your organization has done as much as possible to prevent that attack, and then being prepared for it when it occurs, will contribute to the organization avoiding the headlines. It’s not possible to eliminate cyberattacks, but it is possible to be prepared and continuously act in the best interests the organization and their customer.

