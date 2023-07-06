Data Storage in 2023: Top 10 Stories (So Far)

As IT infrastructure continues to evolve, tech teams are faced with a multitude of data storage challenges, including efficiency, security, and scalability.

During the first half of 2023, our readers sought guidance on various aspects of data storage management, such as strategies for dealing with low storage capacity. Additionally, readers zeroed in on cloud storage, exploring its financial implications, comparing different providers, and investigating hybrid cloud approaches. The impact of cyberattacks, especially ransomware, on data storage systems was also a concern for readers.

Here’s a midyear roundup of our top 10 most-read stories about data storage, in addition to suggestions for further reading.

Running low on storage? ITPro Today contributor Brien Posey discusses his experience with a server hardware refresh and its unexpected storage challenges. Posey provides a six-step process for reclaiming physical disk space.

The benefits of private cloud storage include enhanced privacy, greater control over data, and easy access to files from any location, says technology analyst Christopher Tozzi. In this article, Tozzi explains how to set up personal cloud servers at home.

In late 2019, New Orleans suffered a ransomware attack that changed the city’s approach to security and preparedness for future cyberattacks. Following the incident, New Orleans partnered with Pure Storage and Veeam Software to upgrade its data storage infrastructure and implement advanced security measures.

On the surface, cloud storage can look inexpensive. However, the per-gigabyte cost of storage is only one of many variables that affect cloud storage costs. This article explains how to add up the true cost of your cloud data.

Windows Storage Spaces pools could have your back in the event of a disk failure. Brien Posey outlines the process of using Windows Storage Spaces to recover disks from storage pools and prepare disks for reuse.

Analysts predicted two key trends in the storage industry for 2023: the growing popularity of object storage and increasing focus on automation. ITPro Today contributor Karen D. Schwartz discusses the factors driving these trends.

With so many cloud storage options available, selecting the right provider requires careful consideration of your requirements. This article offers a rundown of nine prominent cloud storage providers, highlighting their distinct features, pricing, and intended user base.

Learn the ins and outs of three storage mediums: object, block, and file storage. By detailing the differences and intended users of each type, this article aims to help readers make well-informed decisions when it comes to selecting a storage technology.

Dr. Andrew McArthur, a genomics professor and researcher at McArthur Lab, needed a suitable storage technology for the lab’s extensive database of drug-resistant infections. Ultimately, he chose Pure Storage’s Flashbade technology. Find out why.

More than ever, malware and ransomware attacks are targeting backups. To combat these threats, organizations are turning to three technologies: tape, air-gapping, and immutability.

Installing a Safety Net: A Look at Park ‘N Fly’s Cloud Backup and Recovery Journey