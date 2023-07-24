10 Popular PowerShell Tips and Tricks in 2023

As many IT professionals may already know, PowerShell is a powerful tool.

In this compilation of our latest PowerShell articles, we explore various facets of the command line shell and scripting language, ranging from its ability to write code to its integration with Active Directory and Azure Active Directory. With the guidance of PowerShell expert Brien Posey, these articles offer step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting tips, and demonstrations through video tutorials.

Read on to improve your PowerShell skills and knowledge.

After conducting tests on ChatGPT, PowerShell expert Brien Posey found that the large language model can indeed generate PowerShell code. However, ChatGPT hasn’t yet perfected its craft. While the experiments revealed inaccuracies, they also highlight potential uses in PowerShell script creation.

In this video, Posey demonstrates effective methods for navigating the Windows file system using PowerShell. These include commands inherited from DOS and PowerShell cmdlets.

This guide walks readers through the process of importing the Active Directory module in both Windows Server and Windows operating systems. Additionally, the article includes troubleshooting tips for common errors.

Posey discusses working with strings in PowerShell and how to break a string into smaller parts using different methods. The article primarily focuses on two techniques for splitting strings.

Discover the added security of using trusted digital certificates to sign your PowerShell scripts. This downloadable guide explains how to create an Enterprise Certificate Authority on a Windows Server, acquire a certificate, and use it to sign a PowerShell script for enhanced security.

PowerShell scripts often include passwords and other sensitive data that could pose a security risk if accessed by unauthorized individuals. Watch this video tutorial on encrypting and decrypting within PowerShell scripts.

Posey explains the benefits of using PowerShell for Azure Active Directory management. Learn how to install the Azure AD module, establish a connection to PowerShell, and use the module’s cmdlets to interact with Azure AD.

Once you find an effective combination of PowerShell commands, it’s easy to export your command history to create a script. This tutorial explains the process of exporting your command history and cleaning up the file for further use.

Posey shows how PowerShell can identify connected devices on a network, using MAC addresses to determine their manufacturers. The article provides a sample script and explains how the script works.

While PowerShell lacks a built-in method for tracking changes in group policy settings, Posey shows readers a workaround. Follow these steps to create group policy reports.

