Transposit Aims to Accelerate Incident Management with AI Assistant

DevOps process automation vendor Transposit has increasingly expanded its capabilities in recent years to improve incident management. On Sept. 5, the San Francisco-based company announced a new AI-powered Slack operator designed to help IT operations teams accelerate incident response.

Transposit designed its AI operator to work with collaboration platforms such as Slack to analyze conversations and provide intelligent suggestions during an incident. The operator can auto-detect incidents, provide context-aware suggestions, and summarize incidents to help teams collaborate, investigate, and resolve issues more efficiently.

The AI operator integrates data from conversations, actions, and historical incidents to gain insights tailored to teams' needs.

Key features of the Transposit update include:

"Transposit has always been built on top of this concept of knowledge streams, which is the full stream of events of everything that's going on in your operations," Tina Huang, founder and CTO at Transposit, told ITPro Today. "So because we had all of this event plumbing and data flowing through our system, AI was able to be added on top of it in a way that I think would be very hard for someone else to replicate."

How Transposit AI Operator 'Listens' to Conversations to Trigger Automation

The basic idea with the AI-powered operator in Slack is that IT incidents often start out as conversations. For example, a channel could have a staff member asking if a service was running slow for other users.

"What the operator does is it listens to you on call channels, and from those on call channels, it detects incidents," Divanny Lamas, CEO of Transposit, told ITPro Today.

Transposit's platform receives data coming from different systems and observability tools and now also watches conversations that are happening, Lamas explained. Transposit uses all that data to identify when an incident may be occurring.

Lamas noted that many incidents actually start as conversations where users are sharing observations and troubleshooting before realizing the full scope and severity. The AI operator aims to catch these early discussions and help elevate them to a formal incident more quickly. It does this by continuously analyzing conversations with its natural language understanding and identifying when discussions pass milestones that warrant creating an incident.

Transposit

Once an incident is created, the AI operator takes on the role of an additional team member to help guide users through the process. It will create summaries of events, prod users to update statuses and add context as needed, and generally manage the flow to ensure best practices are followed. The goal is to offload much of the manual toil of incident response to an AI assistant.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to end unnecessary suffering for operations teams and to give them superpowers," Lamas said.

Sean Michael Kerner is an IT consultant, technology enthusiast and tinkerer. He consults to industry and media organizations on technology issues.