ServiceNow Knowledge 2024 Brings New AI Power, Intelligence to ITOps

IT operations and management is often too complex and spread across too many different systems to support real productivity. That's a challenge that ServiceNow is on a mission to help solve, with some help from AI.

At its Knowledge 2024 conference last week, ServiceNow introduced several innovations centered around generative AI and platform enhancements. The updates continue to build on the progress the company has been making, including its large Washington release of the Now Platform in March.

Among the major announcements at Knowledge 2024:

Now Assist generative AI capabilities: Strategic Portfolio Management, service catalog item generation, app generation, playbook generation

Generative AI for public sector in Government Community Cloud

Creator Studio for low-code/no-code app development

Enhanced Automation Engine for simplified robotic process automation (RPA) deployments

"In every business in every industry across the world, every single business process, every single workflow will be re-engineered with generative AI," ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said during his keynote at Knowledge 2024. "This is a renaissance in the information technology industry; it's a once-in-a-generation moment."

Generative AI Capabilities Supercharge Productivity

At Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow introduced an array of new generative AI capabilities embedded directly into the Now Platform through its Now Assist genAI services. The features are optimized for enterprise workflows and tailored for different user types.

Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) analyzes customer feedback and requests to accelerate strategic decision-making and boost customer satisfaction. For developers, generative AI powers service catalog item generation, app generation, and playbook generation, enabling the creation of complex workflows.

Public sector agencies can also leverage trusted generative AI through Now Assist in ServiceNow's secure Government Community Cloud. ServiceNow's goal with the AI capabilities is to improve incident response, self-service resources, and constituent experiences.

Unifying Enterprise Experiences with Automation

ServiceNow also announced new automation solutions that streamline and unify experiences across the enterprise.

The enhanced Creator Studio expands low-code and no-code development capabilities in Creator Workflows. ServiceNow also bolstered its Automation Engine to provide a comprehensive view of all automation environments and simplify RPA deployments.

ServiceNow announced industry-specific solutions, focusing on the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing Commercial Operations uses generative AI to streamline sales, support, and service, while Employee Center Pro Kiosk brings intelligent self-service to deskless workers, bridging communication gaps between companies and employees.

Data is the cornerstone of much of what drives IT operations, which is another area that ServiceNow is improving.

At Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow announced its new RaptorDB database platform. The technology is based on the open source PostgreSQL database and has its roots in capabilities that ServiceNow gained via the acquisition of Swarm64 in 2021.

