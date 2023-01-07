ITOps in 2022: ITPro Today's Top 10 Stories

Even in a year that saw massive layoffs from tech giants and economic uncertainties in general, there were plenty of opportunities for IT professionals to not only grow in their current position but to move up in their organization or move on to other organizations.

Many of our 10 most-read stories on IT operations and management in 2022 provided ITOps engineers with tools and advice to advance their careers.

1. How Important Is an ITIL Certification in 2022?

It's not surprising that ITPro Today's No. 1 ITOps story of 2022 questioned the importance of ITIL certification. IT professionals want to know — in the age of DevOps — if ITIL certification is still as necessary as it once was. In this explainer, tech expert Chris Tozzi delves into that question.

2. How to Get the Newest Google Snake Mods on GitHub

While a recent Gallup poll has found that quiet quitters make up half of the current U.S. workforce, IT professionals are still experiencing burnout due to long hours and demanding work. And some are overextending themselves by joining the "overemployed" movement. One way to decompress without leaving your computer is to play Google Snake. Here's how to use GitHub Snake mods to improve Snake's appearance and gameplay.

3. Sysadmin Role Isn't Dying – But It Is Under Threat

Sysadmins are still relevant, but they are less important than they were before the cloud era and the rise of DevOps and SREs. And it's showing in their pay (see the chart below). But Chris Tozzi offers some good news for sysadmins looking for better-paying jobs.

4. IT Job Salary Survey Yields Surprises and Action Items

Speaking of salaries for IT professionals, ITPro Today conducted a survey of IT professionals, focusing on compensation, training, and job satisfaction. One major takeaway: Companies need to rework their priorities with their employees in mind. See what else the survey uncovered.

5. Why IT Innovation Is Slowing Down

here are a number of interesting trends — such as AI, blockchain, and the metaverse — that some are hailing as the next big thing in IT, but none are going to be truly revolutionary, at least not for IT practitioners, claims Chris Tozzi. Here's why he believes that's not necessarily a bad thing.

6. Top 10 Industries Profiting From the Metaverse

While the metaverse may not be the next big innovation in IT, it's becoming ever clearer that it is going to in some way impact companies of all types — and IT pros will play a critical role in its adoption. In this slideshow, we look at 10 enterprise uses of the technology.

7. 8 Linux Tools IT Operations Engineers Should Master

There is a core set of Linux tools that every IT operations engineer should know. Some are tried-and-true and others are newer, but ITOps engineers should have all eight of these Linux tools in their tool belt.

8. Organizational Knowledge Loss from Employee Turnover Concerns IT Leaders

The costs attributed to employee turnover have hit an average of $57,150, according to a recent Harris Poll survey. But the financial loss often dwarfs the loss of corporate knowledge when employees leave a company. Here are tips on how IT leaders can prevent knowledge loss.

9. What Is GitHub and What Is It Used For?

With 83 million active users, GitHub might be the single most important platform for software developers — and, no, not just to enhance the playing experience of Google Snake (see No. 2 on this list). If you're new to software development or an old pro, this guide has something for you: It breaks down how GitHub works, its major features and benefits, and additional resources to continue your learning.

10. 5 Must-Have IT Management Skills That Go Beyond Technical Expertise

If you are an IT engineer looking to move up the ranks, the next step may be IT manager. But possessing technical skills won't be enough to make that jump. This explainer looks at five ancillary IT management skills you'll need to master.

