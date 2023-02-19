Big Tech Descends on Munich Conference in Support of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) — Technology companies descended on a defense conference in Munich this weekend, as their role in supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion into a second year becomes more prominent.

The Munich Security Conference is sponsored by companies such as Microsoft and Google, as well as traditional defense players, and hosted world leaders and lawmakers during the three-day event in the Bavarian city.

During the weekend, Microsoft agreed to provide free access to its Azure cloud-computing platform for Ukrainian investigators to use in its analysis of evidence of possible war crimes, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

"Microsoft's generous gesture in support of Ukraine will strengthen the ability of Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators to investigate atrocities committed by the Russian military," he said in a statement.

Last year, the gathering was held just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. In the year since, the role tech companies play in supporting Ukraine has become central to the conference.

Tech is "ubiquitous and belongs in a conversation on security," White House Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden told Bloomberg during the event. "Ukraine has shown us that in the cyber domain, defense is really the new offense."

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet all had a presence at the conference, which also hosted semiconductor manufacturers and makers of dual-use technology — products with civil and military purposes, such as reconnaissance drones.

It was an opportunity for high-level networking between European and US officials looking to leverage technology to aid Ukraine's defense in a hybrid war being fought on the ground and in cyberspace.

The boosted tech presence comes as startups making dual-use technologies buck a trend of smaller funding rounds, with more than $7 billion being pumped into VC-backed US aerospace and defense companies in 2022 through October, according to data compiled by Pitchbook.

A similar trend was seen in Europe, with investment reaching an all-time high of almost €780 million ($834 million).

In Munich, tech sector executives met with the Ukrainian delegation. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US firms like Microsoft, Google and Palantir have worked to bolster Ukrainian defense and cybersecurity.

The relationship between private companies, including technology companies, and government bodies, especially in defense procurement was a hotly discussed topic at the conference, people attending said.