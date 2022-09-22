ServiceNow Extends Beyond ITSM with Now Platform Tokyo Release

With the new Tokyo release of its Now Platform on Sept. 21, ServiceNow is continuing to expand its overall digital workflow capabilities.

ServiceNow got its start by largely focusing on IT service management (ITSM) as its core offering in the company's Now Platform. That has changed in recent years, as ServiceNow continues to add digital workflow modules to its Now Platform. In the Tokyo release, ServiceNow is adding Enterprise Asset Management (EAM); Supplier Lifecycle Management (SLM); and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Management capabilities into the workflow platform.

The Now Platform will also benefit from a new Manager Hub tool that is designed to help organizations better manage staff to reduce the potential for burnout.

"With [the Tokyo] release, we're introducing many new features that aim to solve the pain points for several different personas, including sustainability teams, HR departments, operations teams, and more." — Dave Wright, chief innovation officer, ServiceNow

The Now Platform goes further than just ITSM, according to Dave Wright, chief innovation officer at ServiceNow.

"With this release, we're introducing many new features that aim to solve the pain points for several different personas, including sustainability teams, HR departments, operations teams, and more," Wright told ITPro Today. "While we've had humble beginnings as an ITSM solution, the Now Platform has evolved to become a cross-enterprise solution that streamlines work for every employee."

ServiceNow Debuts New Modules in Now Platform Tokyo Release

Enterprise Asset Management is a brand-new solution featured in the Now Platform Tokyo release.

EAM enables organizations to oversee the full lifecycle of their physical business assets to meet financial and operational targets, Wright said. With EAM, an organization can gain transparency into asset status to support better planning and decision making in a dynamic business environment, he said.

Supplier Lifecycle Management is also a new capability in the Tokyo release. Wright explained that SLM automates and simplifies supplier engagements.

"Too much of the supplier lifecycle is managed through email and spreadsheets," he said. "Our new Supplier Lifecycle Management capability automates the entire supplier process for employees and suppliers."

Also, ESG management capability is being enhanced in the Tokyo update. ESG management allows companies to establish and document ESG goals, track performance, and create disclosures that align with major ESG reporting frameworks, Wright said.

"Carbon accounting is a key feature that is new to ESG Management as part of the Tokyo release that will allow organizations to calculate greenhouse gas emissions within an innovative user experience so that organizations can meet increasing requests for ESG data," he said.

Mitigating Burnout Is a Management Imperative

Managing IT isn't just about technology — it's also about people.

Managers need tools that address employees' needs, wellbeing, and professional growth, Wright said. Those can include digital tools to facilitate continuous learning and development, low-code tools, and a single place to understand and track team performance and goals.

Among the tools that ServiceNow is now providing to support people is its auto-resolution for human resources capability that uses natural language understanding to analyze requests and then direct users to the right content. At a management level, ServiceNow is introducing a new Manager Hub to help enterprises reduce the risk of burnout by helping ensure employee satisfaction.

"Manager Hub provides a single destination for managers to establish and review employee journeys and respond to requests while delivering personalized resources and training to help managers grow as leaders," Wright said.

