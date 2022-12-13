HPE GreenLake Builds Out Hybrid Cloud Offering

Hewlett Packard Enterprise continued the expansion of its GreenLake hybrid cloud offering with a series of announcements at the company's Discover event in Germany last week. HPE designed the new services to help organizations modernize their workloads and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

HPE GreenLake is a consumption-based hybrid cloud services platform that enables organizations to run cloud services on-premises or in a colocation center. HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise provides a specific set of services designed to help support enterprise workloads.

At the HPE Discover event in Frankfurt on Dec. 7, the company announced that it has added support for Kubernetes with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Additionally, HPE announced six workload-optimized instances for general-purpose, compute, memory, and storage, as well as enhanced consumption analytics and an expanded partner ecosystem. HPE is also adding multicloud analytics to help enterprises manage costs across cloud environments.

Rounding out HPE's updates is the early access release of HPE GreenLake for Data Fabric and Unified Analytics.

"Half of all companies out there today are adopting a hybrid approach. As we look out two or three years, we believe … that number is going to go to 70%." — Vishal Lall, SVP and GM, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions

HPE is expanding its hybrid cloud efforts because it sees growing demand in the coming years.

"Looking at the data, half of all companies out there today are adopting a hybrid approach," Vishal Lall, senior vice president and general manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions, said during a media briefing. "As we look out two or three years, we believe, based on everything that we're seeing, research and customer conversations, that number is going to go to 70%."

HPE GreenLake Adds App, Analytics, and Dev Services for Hybrid Cloud

The HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise offering was announced in June and is now generally available.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is delivered as a service, making it different from what many users might have expected from HPE, said Bryan Thompson, vice president of product management for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions.

"It's not about a bill of materials; it's a service provided to the customer with a rate card consumption approach that gives a public cloud consumption experience," Thompson said. "It is now delivered in a form factor optimized for a single tenant where customers need it to be, in their data centers, in edge locations, or in colocation."

Thompson noted that HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise started with a container-as-a-service capability. With the new support for Amazon EKS, HPE is extending the hybrid cloud experience further, he said. Users can now choose to use Amazon EKS to run container workloads. As such, an organization can have a consistent experience running containers in the public cloud and in HPE private cloud deployments.

HPE GreenLake Gains New Visibility Across Multicloud Deployments

Another addition coming to HPE GreenLake is expanded cloud consumption analytics reporting.

Previously, HPE provided insight into how HPE GreenLake services were being consumed; now it is able to provide visibility into multicloud consumption, Thompson said. As a result, organizations can now get better insight into what cloud services they are consuming, whether it's private cloud or public cloud. Different services and usage can be tagged to help with chargeback and budgets for different departments within a company.

"We can now consume the inbound consumption data from AWS, [Microsoft] Azure, or GCP [Google Cloud Platform], and bring that into that same reporting mechanism," Thompson said.

