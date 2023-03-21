HPE Enhances GreenLake Hybrid Cloud with OpsRamp Acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is growing its cloud services portfolio with the acquisition of privately held IT operations management vendor OpsRamp. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed.

Founded in 2014, OpsRamp has raised $57.5 million in funding. As it turns out, part of that funding came from Hewlett Packard Pathfinder venture capital investments; Pathfinder participated in OpsRamp's $37.5 million Series C funding round in 2020.

OpsRamp is an IT operations management (ITOM) company that monitors, observes, automates, and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads, and applications for hybrid and multicloud environments, including the leading hyperscalers. The ITOM market is active and growing, with Gartner estimating the global market opportunity at $39 billion.

While there is great opportunity in ITOM, there are also challenges. Just last week, OpsRamp released a report on the state of AIOps that identified both the benefits and challenges for organizations. AIOps, which is at the core of the OpsRamp platform, is increasingly a central component of ITOM overall.

HPE already has a reasonably clear idea as to where OpsRamp will fit within its portfolio as it looks to better support ITOM for its cloud users.

"OpsRamp's technology will be integrated with the HPE GreenLake platform, available stand alone as-a-service, and embedded within HPE's compute, storage, and networking solutions," Latha Vishnubhotla, chief platform officer, Office of the CTO, at HPE, told ITPro Today.

HPE GreenLake Expands Edge-to-Cloud Platform with OpsRamp ITOM

HPE GreenLake is a hybrid cloud platform that helps organizations run workloads across both private cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

Vishnubhotla noted that organizations today are often managing several different cloud environments. Each of those cloud environments typically has different IT operational models, which can make operations complex and costly. IDC research cited by HPE found that 64%of enterprises use multiple cloud providers. The challenge of managing multicloud complexity is one that HPE is hoping to help solve with the integration of OpsRamp technology.

"Integrating OpsRamp with the HPE GreenLake platform will reduce the operational complexity of multivendor and multicloud IT environments," she said.

Vishnubhotla explained that OpsRamp's technology delivers discovery, monitoring, automation, and event resolution with AIOps. The platform also provides observability and control across hybrid and multicloud IT environments.

"With the combination of OpsRamp and HPE GreenLake, new and existing HPE customers facing increasingly complex multivendor IT systems and workloads will be able to more efficiently manage IT investments and remediate incidents faster," Vishnubhotla said.

Sean Michael Kerner is an IT consultant, technology enthusiast and tinkerer. He consults to industry and media organizations on technology issues.