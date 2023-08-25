Skip navigation
Menu
News
quantum computing blocks Alamy
Compute Engines>High Performance Computing

China Launches Its Largest Quantum Cloud Platform

Hybrid platform targets AI, biomedicine, intelligent transportation, and aerospace applications.

China Mobile, the largest telecommunications operator in China, has launched the country’s largest cloud quantum computing platform in partnership with China Electronics Technology Group Corp (CETGC).

It is the first system-level platform to offer a hybrid quantum-classical capability. It connects China Mobile’s existing public cloud service to 20-qubit quantum computers designed and built by CETGC, China Mobile said in a statement.

Related: Top 10 Energy-Efficient Supercomputers

Users can access quantum algorithms via an interface that sends tasks to the computer “with one click,” enabling them to use quantum computers more easily.

The open quantum testing environment is designed to help researchers and enterprises carry out experiments with quantum computing. It also offers public access to universities and government agencies.

Related: Microsoft Aims to Develop Quantum Supercomputer in 10 Years

China Mobile said it is targeting artificial intelligence, biomedicine, intelligent transportation and aerospace applications. The aim is to support moving quantum computing out of the laboratory and into practical use cases.

China Mobile unveiled the platform at the 2023 China Computational Conference in Yinchuan in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

Quantum computing and other quantum technologies are a key focus for President Xi Jinping’s government. In 2021, quantum computing, along with six other emerging technologies, was singled out for prioritization in Beijing’s Five-Year Plan, the nation’s economic blueprint.

There is likely to be a stronger focus on self-sufficiently in the wake of President Biden’s executive order limiting U.S. investment in Chinese tech companies. This followed the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which aimed to reduce dependence on semiconductor chips imported from Taiwan and expedite the lab-to-market process for quantum projects.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
AI connections with green lights
Nvidia CEO: Two Computing Trends Are Emerging At Once
May 31, 2023
Broadcom logo on sign outside building
Apple Extends Broadcom Pact With Multibillion-Dollar 5G Deal
May 23, 2023
illustration of the sun and nuclear fusion
Microsoft Makes Its First Nuclear Fusion Deal
May 10, 2023
MacBook Air laptop computers
Apple Takes a Sharp Plunge in Personal Computer Shipments
Apr 11, 2023