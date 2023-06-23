HPE GreenLake Platform Grows Cloud Services at Discover 2023

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a range of new hybrid cloud solutions and partnerships at its 2023 Discover event, which was held from June 19-22 in Las Vegas.

The new hybrid cloud products and partnerships announced by HPE expand the company's portfolio of cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. The announcements aim to help customers manage complex IT environments that span on-premises data centers, edge locations, and public clouds. The centerpiece of HPE's strategy is its GreenLake cloud platform, which offers infrastructure, applications, and services on a flexible, pay-per-use model.

The company has integrated the recently acquired OpsRamp platform into GreenLake to provide full-stack observability across multicloud environments.

On the private cloud front, HPE launched GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition, a self-managed private cloud offering to complement its existing fully managed GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise solution. HPE also announced a partnership with Equinix to offer pre-deployed private cloud solutions in Equinix data centers, reducing the time to deploy private clouds.

Key announcements from Discover 2023 include:

OpsRamp technology integrated into HPE as a SaaS offering.

New service with HPE GreenLake SaaS for backup

New offering with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition

Enhancements to HPE GreenLake Private Cloud Enterprise

Expanded integration with VMware

Partnership with Equinix for HPE GreenLake deployments

In his keynote address at the Discover 2023 conference, HPE CEO Antonio Neri (pictured) outlined his company's strategy of delivering a unified hybrid cloud experience through its HPE GreenLake platform. He emphasized that the edge is where we live and work and that the distributed, digital enterprise requires scalable and secure connectivity across devices.

"For the last 10 years, most enterprises have become what I like to call hybrid by accident. where those that were able to move to the public cloud did so," Neri said. "However, 70% of enterprise workloads remain on-premises, and most of them operating without a cloud-native experience. And this is why we introduced the HPE GreenLake platform."

New HPE GreenLake Services Expand Hybrid Cloud Options

HPE GreenLake has turned into a large business for the company. Neri said that for the company's second fiscal quarter of 2023, HPE GreenLake captured more than $10 billion in total contract value.

"Ultimately, private clouds complement the public cloud, helping customers complete their hybrid strategy with the right cloud mix for all workloads," Neri said.

When announcing the HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at Discover, Neri said the new solution enables enterprises to quickly spin up virtual machines across hybrid clouds on demand and self-manage with AIOps-driven simplicity. The service comes with an intuitive cloud operational experience and integration with data protection services, he added.

HPE also announced that its HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud solutions will be available pre-provisioned at Equinix data centers around the world.

"By partnering with Equinix, HPE enables customers to go from quote to production in just days adding capacity and scale on demand," Neri said.

About the author

Sean Michael Kerner is an IT consultant, technology enthusiast and tinkerer. He consults to industry and media organizations on technology issues.