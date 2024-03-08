Women in IT Face Challenges, but Mentors for AI Adoption Emerge

While women in IT have made strides, significant disparities and areas for improvement persist, according to Ensono's 2024 Speak Up survey, conducted among 1,500 female tech employees in the United States, UK, and India.

Despite advancements, half of the surveyed women still grapple with balancing caregiving responsibilities alongside in-person work, with a quarter reporting discomfort or unsafety due to microaggressions or discrimination in the workplace.

Related: Women in Tech Is More Than a Corporate Training Exercise

However, amidst these challenges, there's a glimmer of optimism. The survey reveals a remarkable 93% of respondents acknowledging an improvement in gender equity and inclusion over the past year.

Notably, positive experiences were observed across various work settings, with in-person and hybrid employees highlighting benefits such as stronger colleague relationships and improved work-life boundaries.

Related: A History of Trailblazing Women in STEM

Remote work also emerged as an empowering force, with 97% of respondents experiencing increased opportunities in the tech job market and 95% reporting enhanced work-life balance due to remote arrangements.

Female Mentors Providing GenAI Guidance

Women are also making significant strides in leading discussions around generative AI — nearly three quarters (73%) of respondents said they have female mentors at work who provide guidance and expertise on generative AI.

Of those who have received internal trainings on generative AI usage, 35% said these were led by women, and an additional 36% said trainings were led by an even mix of men and women.

Moreover, the prevalence of female mentors providing guidance on generative AI signals a promising trend, particularly in India.

Addressing Challenges Women in IT Face

However, challenges persist, with nearly a fifth of female tech employees considering leaving their current positions within the year.

The survey also underscored critical areas for improvement, including:

inadequate support for caregivers

instances of microaggressions and discrimination

feelings of isolation, particularly among remote workers

To address these challenges, employers must prioritize solutions such as investing in childcare support, fostering inclusive work environments, and bridging the knowledge gap in emerging technologies like generative AI.

Additionally, offering flexibility in work hours and remote work opportunities emerge as crucial strategies to retain top talent.

Meredith Graham, chief people officer at Ensono, said the biggest challenge continues to be the underrepresentation of women in the tech industry.

"While we have seen improvement in recent years, there is still a large gap, particularly at the senior levels," she said. "To address discrimination and microaggressions, there can't be only one or two women in the room."

Graham admits this isn't going to change overnight, and to create a safe work environment for women, there needs to be a collective effort within leadership to continue to create inclusive workplaces and to not tolerate discrimination at any level in their workplaces.

Benefits of Women's Mentorship Programs

"There are several strategies, but the two I have seen success with are women's mentorship programs and ensuring that women are considered for leadership positions," she explained.

Mentorship programs can encourage and foster growth as well as help women overcome any self-doubt when they have senior experienced mentors guiding them.

"We've all had challenges throughout our careers and learning that those challenges can be overcome are important for continued growth," Graham said.

Leaders must also ensure women are considered for leadership roles when they are available — creating equal opportunities and breaking down biases is important.

"I've had several experiences over my career where I've heard leaders not even think to consider a woman for a leadership role because she only recently started a family and wouldn't be interested," Graham said. "All leaders need to consider individuals for roles based on their experience and potential rather than assumptions."

Graham added that employers need to give women what they want if they want to retain them.

"We heard through our survey that women want the flexibility to choose where they work, since this enables them to have a better work-life balance," she said.

Many women must juggle work with family caretaking duties, and they find it is easier to balance both if they can work remotely or choose when they go to the office.

"Even if a woman doesn't have to take care of others, I believe most women want this flexibility," Graham said. "Everyone wants to be trusted and to be able to manage their commitments outside of work with work."

Whether women want to go to their child's soccer game, take a parent to a doctor's appointment, or take a break in the afternoon to do an hour of yoga, balancing work and life matters.

"Top female talent will continue to perform well if you trust them and allow them to manage their time," Graham said.

About the author

Nathan Eddy is a freelance writer for ITPro Today. He has written for Popular Mechanics, Sales & Marketing Management Magazine, FierceMarkets, and CRN, among others. In 2012 he made his first documentary film, The Absent Column. He currently lives in Berlin.