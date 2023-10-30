Skip navigation
Menu
News
woman on laptop Alamy
Career Development

UK Tech Companies Are Hiring Fewer Woman With Return to Work Rules

The rollback of flexible working at UK tech companies is reversing gender equality gains made in the aftermath of the pandemic.

(Bloomberg) — The rollback of flexible working at UK tech companies is reversing gender equality gains made in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Women made up just one in five new tech hires over the last two years at firms where staff are required to come into the office at least four days a week, according to a survey of 1,185 UK chief technology and information officers conducted between June and September by digital consultancy Nash Squared published Monday. The hiring rate for women is 50% higher at companies where employees can work from home most or all of the time.

Related: Women in IT Face Continued Obstacles to Career Advancement

"It wasn't that brilliant for diversity before Covid, it was much better during and slightly after, and now we seem to have lost our corporate memory and going back to the way it was," said Bev White, chief executive officer at Nash Squared.

Bloombergchart of female new hires at UK tech firms

Related: A History of Trailblazing Women in STEM

Flexible working during the pandemic was shown to help boost the number of women in work as it gave many a chance to advance their careers while also carrying out other responsibilities such as parenting. While some firms have embraced hybrid work policies, others are moving back to a policy that requires staff at the office more often, which is already impacting the gender balance at finance firms.

The story has looked more promising for women working in tech in the UK, whose number has climbed over the last decade to almost half a million, according to separate data from the Office for National Statistics. The growth is slightly faster than for male employees, who significantly outnumber them at 1.2 million. Yet there are signs that even that is starting to backtrack.

While the sector grew by 85,000 workers in the three months to June, the number of women in tech fell by 3,500, ONS numbers show. This comes as employers, from JPMorgan Chase and Amazon.com Inc., to Blackrock and Goldman Sachs, are stepping up the return-to-office push. The government has attempted to navigate a fine line between encouraging companies to return to offices, and boost city economies, while increasing the size of the workforce.

Bloombergchart comparing UK women in tech to men

Only 12% of UK tech teams are now run by a woman, the survey showed, compared with 15% in 2022. Yet the glacial push for more women leaders isn't specific to the UK. Only 14% of the tech teams globally are run by a woman, an increase of just two percentage points since 2019.

Bloombergchart of women bosses at UK tech firms

TAGS: IT Operations and Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
job key on keyboard
Job Seeker's 500 Applications Reveal Frustration in Labor Market
Oct 28, 2023
balloon popped by pin
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Oct 27, 2023
soft skills vs. hard skills pyramid
Soft Skills Play Significant Role in Success of IT Professionals
Oct 21, 2023
robot and human arm-wrestling
Developers and the AI Job Wars: Here's How Developers Win
Oct 19, 2023