Skip navigation
Menu
Salary Survey
Trends
stacks of coins on scale Alamy
Career Development

ITPro Today's 2023 Salary Survey Report

Our survey of IT professionals’ compensation, training, and job satisfaction reveals some surprising results about how IT pros see their jobs today – and what they need to do their job better.

Get the report

Between the pay, the flexibility, and the job opportunities, it's a good time to be an IT professional. In fact, tech jobs dominate the top of the list of best jobs of 2023, according to an Indeed report — that's in spite of the recent spate of layoffs at some of the largest tech companies. And while the money is good, that's not what matters most to IT professionals, according to ITPro Today's 2023 Salary Survey, which found that overall work-life balance is more important than base pay.

That’s just one of the many insights we gathered. To identify both the realities and desires of IT professionals in regard to all aspects of their jobs, ITPro Today surveyed 375 full-time IT professionals in a range of roles and across a range of industries.

Here are some of the key takeaways from ITPro Today's 2023 Salary Survey results:

  • Compensation: IT salaries are on the rise, as the mean compensation increased from $144,000 to $151,000 in 2022, and around 68% of IT professionals reported receiving a raise last year.
  • Job satisfaction: IT workers want more than just a paycheck, prioritizing work-life balance over salary.
  • Cybersecurity professionals: Cybersecurity pros continue to play highly valued roles in their organizations — and they are being well-compensated for their work.
  • IT operations professionals: ITOps pros have too much work to complete in a normal workweek.
  • Gender equity: Problems around gender equity continue to persist in the tech industry.
  • Age: Younger IT professionals may be more satisfied than older IT pros at work, but they don't feel their work is as valued as do their older peers.

If you are an IT professional or their manager, this 2023 salary survey report is a valuable resource that will help you assess how you stack up against your peers and, for IT managers, how you can incentivize IT workers to join or remain with your team.

Take advantage of this free download today!

Download the Report

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
employee at a workstation
Why Foundational Skills for IT Engineers Remain Critical in a Cloud-Native World
Jul 24, 2023
diversity
DEI Efforts in Tech Industry Come Under Budgetary Pressure
Jul 21, 2023
employee working at a computer
Firms with Flex-Work Policies Are Hiring Faster Than Those Fully in Office
Jul 18, 2023
girls working on computers
CompTIA TechGirlz Summer Workshops Target Budding Female IT Pros
Jul 15, 2023