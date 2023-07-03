ITPro Today's 2023 IT Priorities Survey

Get the report

The list of areas where IT organizations would like to invest — such as cybersecurity, infrastructure modernization, and staff recruitment and retention — is long. The budget available to support initiatives like these, however, is limited, which means IT leaders must think strategically about which goals to prioritize.

To identify initiatives that are top-of-mind concerns for IT organizations at present, ITPro Today surveyed nearly 200 IT leaders from across a range of industries about their current technology usage and spending strategies, as well as their future plans. The 2023 IT Priorities Survey results highlighted several notable trends in IT prioritization as of 2023, including:

Cybersecurity, which a majority of IT organizations cite as a top priority, but where actual investments to date are limited.

Enabling remote workforces, which remains a key priority for some businesses in the post-pandemic world but is no longer a top-of-mind concern at others.

Cloud computing, where a surprising number of organizations are still focusing on the adoption of basic cloud technologies, although others are embracing more advanced strategies such as hybrid cloud.

Desktop modernization using technologies such as desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

Increasing the diversity of the IT workforce through initiatives such as targeted recruitment.

Our 2023 report explains how IT organizations are approaching each of these areas of investment. It also discusses overall budgeting trends in IT, and it highlights a few technology domains — such as blockchain — that were trendy in earlier years but have now mostly fallen off the radar of IT leaders. Taken together, these findings provide insight into which challenges and opportunities IT organizations perceive to be the most important today, as well as how IT leaders are factoring these considerations into their spending plans.

