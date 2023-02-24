Austin, L.A., Seattle Most Tech-Oriented American Cities

Technology has always had a hand in shaping the form — and the level of success — of cities, from ancient aqueducts to the filigree fibers networking the web.

With a greater percentage of the world's population living in cities than ever before (a share of people that is only expected to grow in the coming decades), major metropolitan areas are turning to advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and data analytics to help manage their affairs.

More advanced cities can also be seen as more attractive and more livable cities, with technologies like widespread cashless payment options or free public WiFi serving as an advertisement for potential residents.

Technology company ProptechOS looked at the 100 most populous cities in the United States and Europe, assigning each conurbation a score based on 11 indicators of how well adapted it is for the future, with each factor given equal weighting.

These include tech infrastructure and connectivity (airports, 5G network towers, free WiFi hotspots), green infrastructure (EV charging stations, "green" certified buildings), and the availability of tech jobs within the area.

Not only could this economic factor lure additional tech professions to the city — young tech professionals looking for all the opportunities cities have to offer are typically highly desired — but these forward-minded individuals could in fact contribute to tech innovations that could be used to power the city itself.

Here's a look at the top 10 American cities that made the cut — we'll be back next month with the top-ranked European cities.

1. Austin, Texas

Austin has long been known as a startup hipster haven and home to secondary offices of many of the largest tech companies in the world, including Google, Apple, Oracle, Amazon, and

Facebook. The city scored 75.4 points out of 100 total, with a 92 in green infrastructure, 88 in technology infrastructure, and 47 in the tech job market category.

2. Los Angeles

Los Angeles scored 74.4 points, led by a score of 90 in green infrastructure and 88 in technology infrastructure, and scoring 45 points in the tech job market category. Of the overall 40% job growth estimated for Los Angeles County by 2050, green jobs could grow nearly 80%, from 338,000 to 600,000 jobs over the same period. The city is also a world leader in 5G hotspots.

3. Seattle

Seattle scored 73.3 points, led by a score of 81 in technology infrastructure and 80 in green infrastructure (90% of the city's electricity is derived from hydropower), and amassing 59 points in the tech job market category. The city is famously home to tech giant Amazon, while other major employers include Dell, Unisys, Accenture, and HCL Technologies. Meanwhile, the Drive Clean Seattle initiative, begun in 2016, is dedicated to developing the city's EV charging infrastructure.

4. San Francisco

The city by the bay wound up with a total of 72.9 points, led by a score of 84 in green infrastructure and 75 in tech infrastructure, while racking up 60 points in the tech job market category. While synonymous with Silicon Valley, SF's downtown tech core has taken a hit as IT pros opt for work from home. In 2019, San Francisco published an EV Roadmap outlining the city's goal to make transportation totally emissions-free by 2040.

5. Atlanta

Atlanta racked up a total of 72.5 points, led by a score of 92 in green infrastructure; it also scored 68 points in tech infrastructure and 58 points in the tech job market category. The city boasts multiple tech startup accelerators, including Atlanta Tech Village, and offers free WiFi access in public parks across downtown.

6. Washington, D.C.

The nation's capital wound up with a total of 70.9 points, racking up a score of 79 in tech infrastructure, 71 in green infrastructure, and 63 in the tech job market category — the highest of all the cities in the top 10, with 70,567 tech jobs currently hiring. The city also recently completed the Silver Line metro extension to Dulles, which now makes both of Washington's airports accessible by public transit.

7. Dallas

Scoring an 81 in tech infrastructure and an 80 in green infrastructure, the Texan metropolis scored 48 in the tech job market category for a total score of 69.6. Dallas-based Eden Green Technology, a vertical greenhouse farming technology company, is one example of a local startup tackling issues of green technology and urban infrastructure.

8. New York City

The nation's largest city's highest score — 88 — was in tech infrastructure, with a score of 73 for green infrastructure and a 54 in the tech job market segment, for a total score of 69.3. The Big Apple has been trying to boost its IT jobs image in recent years and counts Google, Meta, Adobe, and Cisco among its major tech employers.

9 (tie). San Jose, California

Right behind the Big Apple with an overall score of 69.2 was Silicon Valley city San Jose, which received a score of 78 in tech infrastructure, a 76 for green infrastructure, and a 54 in the tech job market category. The city is the global HQ of Adobe, where Zoom, eBay, and Samsung are neighbors. Like San Francisco, the city is struggling to sustain momentum downtown as tech workers stay home.

9 (tie). Portland, Oregon

The West Coast city tied with San Jose with an overall score of 69.2, with its score for green infrastructure (82) slightly leading its score for tech infrastructure (81). The city scored a 44 for the tech job market — the lowest among the top 10 U.S. cities. While job opportunities may be fewer, a major draw is the city's green and tech infrastructure credentials — half its power comes from renewable sources, and the city runs an extensive free WiFi program.

