Skip navigation
Menu
News
Bard text on a smartphone screen Bloomberg
Data Analytics and Data Management>Artificial Intelligence

Google’s New Virtual Assistant To Include Bard AI Tools

Google is preparing to release a new version of its virtual assistant called Assistant with Bard, powered by its Bard artificial intelligence technology.

(Bloomberg) -- Google will soon release a version of its virtual assistant that is powered by the company’s Bard artificial intelligence technology, helping users handle more complex tasks. 

The new offering, called Assistant with Bard, will be available in a test phase shortly and then roll out to the general public in the coming months, the company said Wednesday. The release will equip the Assistant, which helps users of Android and Google devices complete tasks and find information, with some of the capabilities of Bard, a chatbot that is the company’s answer to OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT. 

Related: Amazon to Invest Up to $4 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

“Generative AI is creating new opportunities to build a more intuitive, intelligent, personalized digital assistant,” Sissie Hsiao, a Google vice president, wrote in a blog post accompanying the news. 

As tech giants vie to capitalize on AI advancements, Google is infusing its sprawling portfolio of products with the technology. Last month, the division of Alphabet Inc. said it would outfit services like Gmail, Maps, Docs and YouTube with its Bard chatbot.

Related: Generative AI in ITOps: Its Potential and Limitations

During a hardware event at Google’s Pier 57 Manhattan office Wednesday, Google devices chief Rick Osterloh also described other ways in which Google is integrating generative AI — tech that can create new media like text and video given simple prompts — into its apps and services. Next year, Osterloh said, the Google Home app will roll out experimental features like summaries of activity around one’s front door and the ability to ask about the status of packages in natural language.

Google Assistant competes with Apple Inc.’s Siri and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa, and AI capabilities have become a new front in that market. Assistant can be found on the company’s phones, smart speakers, smartwatches and other computers.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
Security lock in a cyber setting
Security Teams Eye AI But May Balk at High Subscription Fees
Oct 02, 2023
image of an owl
Meet Owl: The Large Language Model that Automates IT Tasks
Sep 29, 2023
blurry Meta logo
Meta Introduces ChatGPT Competitor, AI Tools Amid Industry Arms Race
Sep 28, 2023
portion of PowerShell script for ChatGPT integration
ChatGPT Integration in PowerShell (Scripting Demo)
Sep 28, 2023