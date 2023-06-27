Skip navigation
Europe to Open Artificial Intelligence ‘Crash Test’ Centers

The trade bloc is launching four permanent testing and experimental facilities across Europe to ensure new AI innovations are safe before they hit the market.

(Bloomberg) -- The Europe Union is introducing “crash test” systems for artificial intelligence to ensure new innovations are safe before they hit the market.

The trade bloc launched four permanent testing and experimental facilities across Europe on Tuesday, having injected €220 million ($240 million) into the project. The centers, which are virtual and physical, will from next year give technology providers a space to test AI and robotics in real-life settings within manufacturing, health care, agriculture and food, and cities.

Innovators are expected to bring “trustworthy artificial intelligence” to the market, and can use the facilities to test and validate their applications, said Lucilla Sioli, director for artificial intelligence and digital industry at the European Commission, at a launch event in Copenhagen on Tuesday. She highlighted disinformation as one of the key risks introduced by artificial intelligence.

The facilities, which will complement regulation such as the EU’s AI Act, are a digital version of the European crash test system for new cars, the Technical University of Denmark, which will lead one of the centers, said in a statement. They will act as a “safety filter” between technology providers and users in Europe and also help inform public policy, the university said.

