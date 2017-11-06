Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT) for Windows 10 Updated

Microsoft has updated their remote server administration tools (RSAT) for Windows 10 systems, and they are now available at their Download Center.

RSAT is a tool that allows IT pros and system administrators to manage the roles and features that run on Windows Server remotely without having to be in front of the physical server hardware.

The download includes the following items to use for this purpose:

Server Manager

Microsoft Management Console (MMC) Snap-Ins

Windows PowerShell Cmdlets

Command Line Tools

RSAT requires Windows 10 Professional or Windows 10 Enterprise to run. The tools cannot be installed on Windows RT, ARM, or other System-On-Chip (SoC) devices.

These tools will run on either x86 or x64 bit versions of Windows 10 Professional or Windows 10 Enterprise. They are available in the following languages:

Czech

German

English (US)

Spanish

French

Hungarian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Netherlands (Dutch)

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Russia

Swedish (Sweden)

Turkish (Turkey)

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Note: Language Packs for Windows 10 are available for download.

Before installing this update, you must remove older RSAT versions. Any users who have already upgraded to Windows 10 must uninstall the old version of RSAT and install this Windows 10 compatible version on their system. The RSAT kit is compatible for remote access of systems that are running Server Core or Minimal Server Graphical Interface of Windows Server but they are to be installed on Windows 10 and not on the server side. (Here's a general primer for installing RSAT on Windows 10 systems.)

According to Microsoft there are current known issues that can impact RSAT's usage in certain scenarios:

Issue: DNS Tools missing

Impact: WS_1709 RSAT package users

Resolution: Use the WS2016 RSAT package

Issue: Cannot turn off individual RSAT components

Impact: WS_1709 RSAT package users

Resolution: Use the WS2016 RSAT package

Issue: Tabs missing from MMC Properties

Impact: Windows 10 clients before the Anniversary Update

Resolution: Update to the latest version of Windows 10 client and reinstall RSAT

Issue: Shielding Data File Wizard cannot create shielding data files

Impact: Windows 10 Clients running the Fall Creators Update

Resolution: Use the WS2016 RSAT package on Windows 10 Anniversary Update to create shielding data files for Windows shielded VMs, or the built-in RSAT tools in Windows Server, version 1709 to create shielding data files for both Windows and Linux shielded VMs.

Issue: Template disks created from the Template Disk Wizard do not boot

Impact: Windows 10 Clients running the Fall Creators Update

Resolution: Use the WS2016 RSAT package on Windows 10 Anniversary Update to create template disks for Windows shielded VMs, or the built-in RSAT tools in Windows Server, version 1709 to create shielding data files for both Windows and Linux shielded VMs.

Download the RSAT Package from Microsoft's Download Center.

