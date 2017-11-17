First elements of Windows Timeline appear in latest Windows Insider Build

Windows Timeline is a major enhancement which is expected to be part of the next feature update for Windows 10 that should be released in the March 2018 time frame.

This week, with the release of Windows 10 RS4 Build 17040, Microsoft has introduced the underlying elements of what is expected to be a major new feature in the next big update of Windows 10.

You might recall that Windows Timeline and a Cloud-powered clipboard were big parts of a demo during BUILD 2017 this past May. Joe Belfiore demoed these two features as part of what was then the upcoming Fall Creators Update.

Both of these features are part of Microsoft's plan to connect a users ecosystem of devices utilizing the Microsoft Graph to facilitate continuing activities that are started on different devices.

Unfortunately, development did not progress far enough with either of these features for them to be tested in preview builds and ultimately become part of the Fall Creators Update which was released last month.

However, it looks like the plumbing has been installed that will facilitate the activation of your Windows Timeline in the near future.

There are no UI elements in this week's Windows Insider Fast Ring Build 17040 for Windows Timeline but a new privacy settings option has been added and it links directly to your Microsoft Account Privacy Dashboard where you can see the data which will become part of your Windows Timeline.

Activity history in Windows Settings>Privacy

Additionally, there is an option from this settings page to clear all of your currently stored activity history:

Delete all activity history from your connected Microsoft Account

I suggest you hold off on deleting everything right away so that you can check out the interesting part of the data over on your Microsoft Account Privacy Dashboard. The activity history is an expansion of the privacy tools which were added to Microsoft Accounts prior to the release of the Creators Update earlier this year. It was part of Microsoft's continued effort to become more transparent about privacy related to the data they collect when someone uses their products and services.

If you click on the Manage my activity info link at the bottom of the Activity history settings page you will be taken to that Privacy Dashboard Overview tab. From here just click on the Activity history tab to see the data that will eventually become part of your Windows Timeline once the UI is added to Redstone 4.

Activity history listing on the Microsoft Account Privacy Dashboard

In this list you will find cards that contain information ranging from voice searches, web searches and browsing, plus various locations you have been with a connected device connected to your Microsoft Account.

Each card contains data on when and how that information was obtained and for voice commands you can even play back what was heard by the system.

Activity history entries in the Privacy Dashboard

Now before the privacy alerts go off you should remember that all of these items are listed here because you gave permission for them to be collected so this is not secret information that Microsoft is gathering. Of course, your list of activity data might be much more limited than someone else's depending on those permissions.

Details can be expanded for each entry in your activity history and you will find a full explanation about why this was collected along with an option to delete this specific entry.

Details view of an entry in your Activity history timeline

As you can see the information here is quite verbose and continues to provide full control over what Microsoft has about your activities when using Windows 10 plus links to learn more about the data collection.

As I mentioned earlier, all that is missing at this point is the UI that will be part of Windows 10 to display all of this activity data on your system.

Back in May of this year at BUILD 2017, this was the interface that Joe Belfiore showed during his keynote demo for Windows Timeline:

If this was your live data you would be able to compare this to the list of activity in your Privacy Dashboard.

Right now we have some small elements of the ability to share information across your ecosystem of devices with the Share to PC feature that is part of Microsoft Edge on iOS and Android. In addition, if you are using Cortana on your iOS or Android handset you can also see activities between devices that you can use and pick up where you left off to continue that activity.

Windows Timeline is a major productivity element for Windows 10 Redstone 4 and I honestly would not be surprised to see Microsoft give the Spring 2018 feature update a marketing name that reflects that functionality.

Although the company does not talk about when we will see new features in pre-release builds of Windows 10, just having this data already in place and collected together is a good indication that we are closing in on the first iteration of the feature in an upcoming build of Redstone 4.

