The U.S. Justice Department estimates since Jan. 1, 2016, cybercriminals have carried out 4,000 ransomware attacks1 daily, a fourfold increase from the previous year. Cyber-extortion in the form of ransomware isn’t just alarmingly common; it also costs victims a lot of money. No business is immune to ransomware attacks, so all companies should take steps to defend against malware threats. This eBook covers how to implement a protection strategy that includes user training, regular data backups, and endpoint security as part of a layered defense infrastructure.