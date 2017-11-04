Is Your Office 365 Data Secure?
Download The Complete Guide to Office 365 Security
Office 365 security requires a constant effort to monitor, maintain, report and verify. The eBook presents a single, comprehensive overview of the data security measures available within the Office 365 platform. And gives you a baseline from which to build your information management strategy.
In this eBook from Backupify, you will learn about key security topics, including:
- How Office 365 provides security to your data
- What data loss prevention is
- How continuous compliance works and its benefits
- International compliance standards and certifications
- Multi-factor authentication and why it matters