Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

Windows 10 presents IT with a vast array of new challenges, and delivering a seamless migration is daunting. Additionally, Microsoft’s new release cadence, with frequent large updates, will force IT into a constant state of migration and endless rounds of critical decisions, overtaxing IT resources and IT teams’ ability to keep up.

In this webinar, Ivanti consultants will share their best practices (and tricks) to reduce Windows 10 complexity, ease migration challenges, and migrate users with minimal interruption. You’ll also learn:

How to ensure a transparent user migration to Windows 10 with no loss of local user file or profile data

How to manage and roam between hybrid Windows 7, 8 and 10, and physical/virtual environments

How to centrally manage and track migration progress

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speakers:

Randy Barger Principal Architect, technical Consulting Services at Ivanti

Randy graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1995 with a bachelor's degree, majoring in Computer Science and minoring in Business Administration. After managing his family's 2000-acre farm near Waverly, Nebraska, for several years, he began doing IT consulting and contracting, with a focus on Microsoft and Citrix technologies. From 2001 through 2012, Randy owned and operated three different companies providing IT products and services to businesses in Nebraska and throughout the United States. At the end of 2012, his company (Emineo Group, Inc.) was acquired by Alliance Technologies, Inc. Randy now works for Ivanti as a Principal Architect.

Chris Burbank, Senior Solutions Architect, Technical Consulting Services at Ivanti

Chris graduated from Stevens Henager College with a degree in Computer Science. His technical consulting career started as a Solutions Architect at New Dawn Technologies (now Journal Technologies), which provides case management software, training, support and services for justice professionals. He joined Ivanti in 2013.

Nannette Vilushis, Manager, Product Marketing at Ivanti

Nannette has worked in a variety of product marketing roles for IBM, Citrix, VMware, and Sage Software. She joined Ivanti as part of the company’s acquisition of AppSense and currently manages the product marketing team responsible for Ivanti’s User Workspace Management product line.