Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

Are you tasked with performing testing and validation of storage devices and surrounding infrastructure to be used for database workloads? The ability to test your storage can be important when you are diagnosing performance problems as well as when you might be evaluating new storage solutions. However, testing the raw performance of your storage subsystems and the I/O capabilities of your SQL Server databases can be difficult, time consuming and confusing. In this webcast, we will introduce you to all the essential tools you need to be effective at performing storage and database I/O testing and validation. You’ll learn about:

The pros and cons of synthetic testing

Storage testing tools like DiskSpd, IOmeter, and CrystalDiskMark

Database testing tools like VDBench and Database Hammer

The SQL Server-specific tools that enable you to test real workloads like Distributed Replay and RML utilities

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro.

Argenis Fernandez a SQL Server Solutions Architect for Pure Storage, Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Master and VMware vExpert.