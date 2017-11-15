Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

With today’s high-performance CPU and large memory capacities, storage can be the biggest bottleneck for database performance. Flash storage can eliminate the storage bottleneck as well as simplifying SQL Server storage management requirements. In this webcast, you’ll learn:

How to leverage flash storage with SQL Server on Linux

How flash storage can be used for data and log files as well as tempdb

How Pure Storage’s FlashArray’s snapshots, clones, asynchronous replication, and ActiveCluster technologies can improve SQL Server availability

How data-at-rest encryption can help secure your sensitive data.

These features can help you avoid size-of-data operations for a myriad of different scenarios making the DBA’s job easier – all in context of DevOps and fast provisioning.

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speakers:

Michael Otey, senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro, is president of TECA, a software-development and consulting company in Portland, Oregon. Michael has covered the topic of virtualization extensively for Windows IT Pro, having written several features articles showing how to take advantage of virtualization in the enterprise as well as reviewing all of the major virtualization products. He also previously served as technical director for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro.

Argenis Fernandez a SQL Server Solutions Architect for Pure Storage, Microsoft Data Platform MVP, Microsoft Certified Master and VMware vExpert.