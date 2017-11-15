Date: Thursday, December 07, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

There is no greater threat organizations face today than the proliferating issue of ransomware. With attacks coming from both criminal organizations focused on hitting quarterly revenue numbers and individuals looking to make a quick buck, no organization is safe. And with the added element of users accessing corporate resources from cloud services like Office 365, the prospect of infection is even greater, further putting organizations at risk.

So, what does the ransomware threat look like today and what should you do to protect your organization?

In this educational webcast, join regular Penton contributor, Nick Cavalancia from Techvangelist and Joe Ochs from Backupify, as they discuss:

Ransomware: What to expect today and tomorrow

Protection: Building a Defense in Depth strategy

Recovery: Restoring operations after a successful attack

Speakers:

Nick Cavalancia has nearly 20 years of enterprise IT experience, is an accomplished consultant, speaker, trainer, writer, and columnist and has achieved industry certifications including MCSE, MCT, Master CNE and Master CNI. He has authored, co-authored and contributed to over a dozen books on Microsoft technologies. Nick regularly speaks, writes and blogs for some of the most recognized tech companies today on a variety of topics. Follow Nick on Twitter @nickcavalancia or @Techvangelism.

Joe Ochs is the Senior Sales Engineer for Backupify. Being one of the fortunate few that has made a career out of a hobby, he is always excited at the idea of showing prospects and customers what’s new in the SaaS backup space. Having built the Backupify Sales Engineering team from scratch, he is well connected and well versed in interacting with product, marketing, support, and engineering departments and connecting them to prospects and the needs of the industry. With a history of success working with enterprise organizations throughout the Fortune 100, 500 and 1,000 groups he is never afraid to tackle even the largest challenges head on.

Joe has been a central part of the Backupify sales team since August of 2014 and holds an MBA in Accounting and a Graduate Certificate in Finance and a BS in BA from SNHU. He is a certified Google G Suite Administrator with a berth of experience in Office 365 and Salesforce administration as well.