Date: Thursday, December 07, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

Millions of people use Office 365 for mission-critical work, and many organizations are relying on the platform's built-in recovery capabilities to protect against loss from user error, ransomware and other threats. However, even a first-rate productivity suite like Office 365 isn’t built to provide the data protection that organizations require, and gaps in its native capabilities can cause a multitude of operational, security and legal headaches down the road.

Join Charles Cooper and Druva's Sarah Beaudoin during a webinar on December 7 for a conversation about how to best protect your Office 365 data, including:

Office 365’s potential data loss and security risks

The missing recovery functions in OneDrive, Exchange Online and SharePoint Online

Why third-party backup and recovery tools are desperately needed

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speakers:

Charles Cooper is an award-winning freelance author who writes about business and technology. During his 30-plus year career, he has worked as an executive editor at several leading tech publications including CNET, ZDNet, PC Week and Computer Shopper.

Sarah Beaudoin is a Product Marketing Manager at Druva. She has over 15 years of experience in IT communications, training, and systems management, leading initiatives in disaster recovery and sensitive data management. At Druva, Sarah is responsible for product marketing of inSync, Druva’s flagship end-user data protection and governance platform. Prior to joining Druva, she led IT communications at Michigan State University.

