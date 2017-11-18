Are you finding it challenging to plan your cloud migration without an understanding of the inner workings of your current IT environment?

CloudHealth Migration Assessment simplifies the process of migrating assets from your data centers to the AWS Cloud by analyzing usage and performance of on-premises workloads. CloudHealth then makes recommendations on instance types, region, reservations, and associated projected costs for those workloads.

Join the upcoming webinar with CloudHealth Technologies, Cox Automotive, and AWS to learn how Cox Automotive was able to efficiently model their workloads for migration and optimize their infrastructure once they were running on the cloud. Post migration, Cox was able to further leverage CloudHealth to automate programmatically and optimize cost and performance of AWS services including Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS, and Amazon EBS.

Join us to Learn:

How Cox Automotive successfully modeled and assessed workloads for migration

How to leverage CloudHealth to analyze which infrastructure and RI types best meets your organization’s needs

How CloudHealth can help determine the TCO of migrating workloads to the cloud

When: Dec. 5, 2017 | 11 am PST/2 pm EST

Who Should Attend:

CIO, CTO, VP/Director of Infrastructure, VP/Director of IT, VP/Director of IT Operations, VP/Director of Infrastructure & Operations, VP/Director of Data Center

AWS Speaker: Carmen Puccio, Partner Solutions Architect

CloudHealth Technologies Speaker: Joe Kinsella, CTO & Founder

Customer Speaker: Jason Cornell, Sr. Manager of Cloud Operations, Cox Automotive

