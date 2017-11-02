Sponsored by:

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

SQL Server database management encompasses numerous skill sets that administrators can't afford to ignore. However, administrators are quickly discovering that mastering those skill sets is becoming more complex, especially in cases where multiple servers, databases, and SQL Server versions are involved. That complexity is making chores that were once straightforward and simple much more difficult to accomplish.

Take, for example, the basic process of comparing and synchronizing databases to address changes in schemas and data–something that was relatively easily accomplished in the past in single server environments. However, once you add multiple servers, different versions, and extensive schema changes to the mix, what was once simple becomes far too complex and time-consuming to execute using scripts and bundled tools. The answer to that dilemma lies with tools that bring automation to administrators striving to effectively manage the lifecycle of a SQL Server database.

Join Frank J. Ohlhorst, Informa Subject Matter Expert, and Justin Wilkes as he demonstrates how IDERA SQL Comparison Toolset provides an intuitive interface to compare and synchronize schema and data, and automate such processes. You will learn more about:

Evolution of SQL Server

Statistics on what versions are in use

Key differences between versions and how they hinder transformation

The importance of efficiency and automation

Frank Ohlhorst is an award-winning technology journalist and IT industry analyst, with extensive experience as a business consultant, editor, author, and blogger. Frank works with both technology startups and established technology ventures, helping them to build channel programs, launch products, validate product quality, create marketing materials, author case studies, eBooks and white papers.

Justin Wilkes is a Sales Engineer with IDERA. Before IDERA, he worked as a Network Administrator at BBS Technologies, as a Technical Support Engineer at Hewlett Packard, and as a Network Administrator at Intelichex.