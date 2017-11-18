Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Organizations are turning to applications and desktops being delivered as a service to better leverage infrastructure and cloud resources, and to redistribute budget from CapEx to OpEx. But it's not always that easy.

To properly do DaaS (desktops-as-a-service) for hundreds or thousands of users, organizations must look beyond the simple desktop hosting and protocol discussion. A user's need is simple: access to their apps and data, efficiently. The IT objective is more difficult: maintain the solution and enable the business.

There are three critical areas that make or break a DaaS implementation. In this webinar, we'll discuss:

User Data and Experience: provide a simple yet powerful experience and secure access to user data.

Architecture: get the right mix of on-prem, cloud, and hybrid to create the most flexible cloud consumption model.

AppOps: manage apps more easily in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid!

Hear from IT Pro and Citrix on what it takes to make a successful DaaS implementation.

Bill Kleyman is an enthusiastic technologist with experience in data center design, management, and deployment. His architecture work includes large virtualization and cloud deployments as well as business network design and implementation. As Chief Technology Officer at MTM Technologies, he interacts with enterprise organizations and helps align IT strategies with direct business goals. He also publishes freelance whitepapers, articles, podcasts, and blogs around data center, cloud, security, and infrastructure management topics.

Daniel Feller, Lead Workspace Architect, Citrix Workspace Services

With over 15 years of experience designing and securing virtual workspaces, Daniel continues delivering solutions and best practices for all types of organizations. Like many in the tech field, Daniel’s background originated with an on-premises, Windows-based environment, and grew to encompass cloud, mobility and digital workspaces. To stay current with the latest best practices and recommendations, follow Daniel on Twitter @djfeller.