A big initiative for many organizations has been to reduce fragmentation and complexity within their data center. In fact, your inability to manage the extensibility of your infrastructure can seriously hinder any digital initiatives your organization might have. This is a big reason why so many IT environments turn to the power of Powershell, great REST APIs, and other tools to truly integrate their data center ecosystem. Remember, at the core of your data center sits your storage platform: the environment which helps house, manage, and distribute your most valuable data assets. The organizations that can leverage the power of their storage platform get value from their data the fastest.

However, it doesn’t stop there. Leveraging data is one thing. Integrating advanced storage and digital solutions means taking your platform to a new level… Coupled closely with the ability to make your environment more extensible, you can also enable greater levels of automation. Being able to do things like single-click provisioning, controlling data repositories, and optimizing the delivery of application data isn’t just something to improve data center operation. These benefits also help your business become a lot more competitive.

This webinar will demonstrate how you can leverage various toolkits, integrations, and strategies to enable greater amounts of extensibility and automation. Specifically, we’ll cover:

Key trends around automation and your data center

The power of integration and the API

Best practices around data center, storage, and application integration

How to leverage Pure Storage PowerShell SDK, PowerShell Toolkit, Integrations, and REST APIs

Working with open integrations to enable support for programmatic interfaces and extensibility

How advanced toolkits will help drive automation

Speakers:

Bill Kleyman is an enthusiastic technologist with experience in data center design, management, and deployment. His architecture work includes large virtualization and cloud deployments as well as business network design and implementation. As Chief Technology Officer at MTM Technologies, he interacts with enterprise organizations and helps align IT strategies with direct business goals. He also publishes freelance whitepapers, articles, podcasts, and blogs around data center, cloud, security, and infrastructure management topics.

Rob Barker (we all know him affectionately as “Barkz”) in a Solutions Architect and has created the foundation knowledgebase for implementing Microsoft server technologies on Pure Storage. Those core items include best practices, reference architectures, management tasks, automation scripts and examples for application extensibility. With more than 20 years of experience with Microsoft solutions, Barkz has helped customers with architecture, user design, development, test, release and administration. He has experience in Windows PowerShell, Windows Server, Microsoft SQL Server (Admin & Development), Microsoft SharePoint Server (Admin & Development), Microsoft Hyper-V, Visual Studio, C# and our REST API. Barkz leads Pure Storage’s efforts around DevOps and our Developer Initiatives.