Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2018

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

Almost every type of organization has, at this point, deployed some level of virtualization. With today’s requirements around digital transformations, cloud, and virtualization, organizations are constantly looking for new ways to optimize their data centers and improve application and services delivery. Very recently, Microsoft has released new updates to their Hyper-V and System Center management framework. These benefits include deeper integration with cloud, underlying virtualization systems, and how this all integrates with the underlying data center.

At the center of all of this sits your storage.

However, a big challenge for many organizations is still optimizing virtualization on top of their storage ecosystem. Furthermore, many organizations are missing out on big benefits when they integrate advanced management solutions, like Microsoft System Center, with storage systems like Pure.

In this webinar, we’ll learn about the big changes and updates to Hyper-V and System Center 2016. Furthermore, we’ll learn about the importance of your storage platform and the evolution storage has experienced. Specifically, we’ll cover how to manage System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM) and Hyper-V with Pure Storage FlashArray using the new SMI-S Provider. We’ll discuss:

Growth and importance of virtualization system

The need to manage server, storage, and virtualization systems differently in a digital world

Best practices to tie in virtualization, management, storage

How to effectively manage SCVMM, Hyper-V and the new Pure FlashArray platform

Speakers:

Bill Kleyman is an enthusiastic technologist with experience in data center design, management, and deployment. His architecture work includes large virtualization and cloud deployments as well as business network design and implementation. As Chief Technology Officer at MTM Technologies, he interacts with enterprise organizations and helps align IT strategies with direct business goals. He also publishes freelance whitepapers, articles, podcasts, and blogs around data center, cloud, security, and infrastructure management topics.

Rob Barker (we all know him affectionately as “Barkz”) in a Solutions Architect and has created the foundation knowledgebase for implementing Microsoft server technologies on Pure Storage. Those core items include best practices, reference architectures, management tasks, automation scripts and examples for application extensibility. With more than 20 years of experience with Microsoft solutions, Barkz has helped customers with architecture, user design, development, test, release and administration. He has experience in Windows PowerShell, Windows Server, Microsoft SQL Server (Admin & Development), Microsoft SharePoint Server (Admin & Development), Microsoft Hyper-V, Visual Studio, C# and our REST API. Barkz leads Pure Storage’s efforts around DevOps and our Developer Initiatives.