Menu
Software Development

10 Hottest Freelance Skills for IT Pros and Developers

salary
Start Slideshow
For IT pros and developers looking for cash on the side, here are the skills in top-demand from employers.

As IT pros gain new skills to make higher salaries, some are looking outside of their day job to develop skills in emerging technologies or to make some extra cash.

According to freelancing platform Upwork and its latest Skills Index, freelancers are reskilling much more frequently than traditional employees, with skills around robotics, blockchain and bitcoin in top demand this quarter. 

Related: IT Pros That Skip Training, Certification Miss Out on Salary Increases

Upwork said that the fastest-growing freelance skills in Q3 2017 experienced more than 100 percent year-over-year growth, with the top ten seeing even more growth, exploding 200 percent compared to the same time period last year.

Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 fastest-growing freelance skills relevant to IT pros, and view the full list on Upwork’s website.

Related: Demand for Open Source Skills Continues to Grow

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Developer Coding Hero
Microsoft Publishes Windows 10 SDK Preview for Redstone 4 and Holiday App Submission Deadlines
Nov 03, 2017
Raleigh skyline
Is Raleigh the East Coast's Silicon Valley?
Oct 26, 2017
Coding on Screen
Windows Developer Day Videos for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
Oct 19, 2017
nasdaq
MongoDB's IPO Beats the Market Out of the Gate
Oct 19, 2017