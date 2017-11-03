10 Hottest Freelance Skills for IT Pros and Developers

For IT pros and developers looking for cash on the side, here are the skills in top-demand from employers.

As IT pros gain new skills to make higher salaries, some are looking outside of their day job to develop skills in emerging technologies or to make some extra cash.

According to freelancing platform Upwork and its latest Skills Index, freelancers are reskilling much more frequently than traditional employees, with skills around robotics, blockchain and bitcoin in top demand this quarter.

Upwork said that the fastest-growing freelance skills in Q3 2017 experienced more than 100 percent year-over-year growth, with the top ten seeing even more growth, exploding 200 percent compared to the same time period last year.

Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 fastest-growing freelance skills relevant to IT pros, and view the full list on Upwork’s website.

