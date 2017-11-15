How to Install Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 on Windows Server 2016 with PowerShell

Here is how to install Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 on Windows Server 2016 with the help of PowerShell.

Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 7 was released two months ago and you can download it here. Before you begin, review your system requirements:

Processor

X64 architecture-based Intel processor

AMD64 platform supported AMD processor

Memory

Mailbox Server 8 GB minimum

Edge Transport Server 4 GB minimum

Disk Space

More than 30 GB

File Format

NTFS drive on which you are installing Exchange Server 2016

Operating Systems

Windows Server 2016 Standard or Datacenter

Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard or Datacenter

Windows Server 2012 Standard or Datacenter

Domain Controllers

DCs must be running one of the following servers operating system:

Windows Server 2016 Standard or Datacenter

Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard or Datacenter

Windows Server 2012 Standard or Datacenter

Windows Server 2008 R2 Standard or Enterprise

Windows Server 2008 R2 Datacenter RTM or later

Windows Server 2008 Standard, Enterprise, or Datacenter

Active Directory Forest Functional Level

Windows Server 2008 or higher

Installing Prerequisites

Joining with Domain

One of the basic prerequisites is to join the Windows Server 2016 machine (you intend to configure Exchange Server 2016) with the domain.

Installing the Latest Updates

Once you have joined the machine with the domain, install the latest updates by following the procedure mentioned below.

Open Server Manager. On the left corner of Local Server Properties box, click ‘Download updates only Using Microsoft Update’

Click ‘Install Now’ and wait for the installation to complete. Once you are asked, reboot the system.

Installing the Required Roles

Open PowerShell with administrative privileges and execute the following command to install required roles.

Install-WindowsFeature RSAT-Clustering-CmdInterface, NET-Framework-45-Features, RPC-over-HTTP-proxy, RSAT-Clustering, RSAT-Clustering-CmdInterface, RSAT-Clustering-Mgmt, RSAT-Clustering-PowerShell, Web-Mgmt-Console, WAS-Process-Model, Web-Asp-Net45, Web-Basic-Auth, Web-Client-Auth, Web-Digest-Auth, Web-Dir-Browsing, Web-Dyn-Compression, Web-Http-Errors, Web-Http-Logging, Web-Http-Redirect, Web-Http-Tracing, Web-ISAPI-Ext, Web-ISAPI-Filter, Web-Lgcy-Mgmt-Console, Web-Metabase, Web-Mgmt-Console, Web-Mgmt-Service, Web-Net-Ext45, Web-Request-Monitor, Web-Server, Web-Stat-Compression, Web-Static-Content, Web-Windows-Auth, Web-WMI, Windows-Identity-Foundation, RSAT-ADDS

Installing Microsoft Unified Communications Managed API 4.0

Download and install Microsoft Unified Communications Managed API (UCMA) 4.0, Runtime.

Double-click the exe file (UcmaRuntimeSetup.exe) you just downloaded.

Click Next

Check “I have read and accept the license terms” checkbox and click Install. Wait for the installation to finish.

Extending Schema and Preparing Active Directory

Log in to the domain controller with admin credentials. Mount the Exchange Server 2016 installation media. Open PowerShell with administrative privileges and navigate to the drive where Exchange setup files are located.

Run the following commands,

setup.exe /PrepareSchema /IAcceptExchangeServerLicenseTerms

Setup.exe /PrepareAD /OrganizationName: /IAcceptExchangeServerLicenseTerms

Installing Mailbox Server Role

Log in to Windows Server 2016 machine (you intend to configure Exchange Server 2016). Mount the Exchange Server 2016 installation media and navigate to the drive where setup files are located.

Open PowerShell with administrative privileges and run the following command.

Setup.exe /mode:Install /role:Mailbox /OrganizationName: /IAcceptExchangeServerLicenseTerms

Wait for an installation to finish.

Reboot the system and open the following URL to validate your installation.